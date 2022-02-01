Technological Innovation, Key For Productive Sales Chains: Expert

Dario Vargas Regalado, with more than 10 years of experience in consulting, he provides an analysis of business operating models.

Dario Vargas Regalado is an alumni graduated from the University of Westminster in Computer Science, he has an MBA from the London Business School, which catapulted him as one of the great experts in his field, in fact, he was collaborating with the government as a digital strategist. In addition, Vargas Regalado provides consultancy to the private sector on issues such as digital transformation and technological strategy, the latter taking into account that as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies are transforming to meet the new requirements of users and end customers, without leave out technological innovation.

This technological innovation tries to incorporate new tools into the production chain, the commercial and marketing strategy to lead companies to a comprehensive digital transformation. In social networks, he has a large community on Twitter where he shares his experience on these relevant issues, In LinkedIn as Creator, where he publishes some notes on the management of change that is so necessary in these times that we are living.

“Currently there is a lot of expectation about where companies will move, as we well know it is a time of transformation in operating and business models,” he says. “Let’s remember that a technology area must seek to generate value for the business.” – Dario Vargas explains.

On the other hand, the expert has a significant experience in private industry and government. He has been working as an strategic consultant and member of the Innovation Councils of several companies for more than 10 years.

Specifically within the government, he was responsible for the creation of a standardized policy on technology and information security, this policy of general application to the entire federal government with more than 272 dependencies and aligning investments for more than 42,000 million pesos per year. (Mexicans), whose objective was to have a technological strategy that would help streamline and improve services for the entire population.

He was also in the Ministry of Finance as deputy general director of Technological Strategy and served as technical liaison with the Mexican financial system (Banxico, commissions and international organizations). He also led the transformations of the collection systems, foreign debt, as well as improvements in information security standards.

