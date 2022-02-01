Coaching by Wake-Up Shake-Up Thrive! For the 50+ Who Wish to Take Charge of Their Lives

Wake-Up Shake-Up Thrive coaches and mentors individuals aged 50+ who wish to start a new chapter in their lives by developing physically, emotionally, spiritually, intellectually, and financially. The two coaches, Ellen and Dominique, bring more than six decades of combined experience to their work.

According to announcements released by Wake-Up Shake-Up Thrive! (WUSUT), coaching is now available at both the corporate and individual level. WUSUT helps participants aged 50+ make relevant lifestyle adjustments to remain physically healthy and emotionally strong. Ellen and Dominique help foster spiritual growth, encourage intellectual stimulation, and guide on the best ways to manage finances.

WUSUT is designed to help the 50+ demographic adjust to their growing years confidently, while inspiring the best use of their time. The two coaches pool together experiences and insights acquired from their different, illustrious careers to provide a well-rounded level of coaching. Ellen, an American and Dominique, a Swiss, operate from Switzerland and conduct their business across the world in different languages. Their latest book has been received warmly by readers and influencers alike.

Wake-Up Shake-Up Thrive! works with individuals to enhance their health and wellbeing. It does so by educating them on the inter-relationship between age and health. Participants gain awareness of the interrelationship between all five dimensions of well-being, motivating them to work towards a sustainable lifestyle. The two coaches help participants optimize their talents to reach their true potential – professional or personal – by implementing simple incremental steps.

Wake-Up Shake-Up Thrive! helps individuals and groups modulate lifestyle to facilitate a richer and more satisfying transition into the 50+ age group. Individuals who urge to reinvent themselves, learn, grow, and live each day fully benefit the most from the coaching offered.

“Wake-Up, Shake-Up, Thrive! is a unique wake-up call designed to inspire the 50+ generation to grasp the modern aging paradigm before it’s too late, to shake-up mindsets to embrace the years ahead, and to offer vision, tools, tips, and guidelines to thrive now. Aging is inevitable, yet we each determine how we age. Elevating this transition requires an approach that incorporates all the dimensions. Our Workshops & Coaching propose a unique wake-up call to the 50+ generation focused on five Dimensions of Well-Being: physical, emotional, spiritual, intellectual & financial to turn disruptive demographics into productive possibilities! Like the gears of a Swiss watch, the others move, too, when one turns. Harmoniously.

“We work extensively with both individuals and corporations. We understand that every corporation, organization, and group is unique. Proactively plan and anticipate demographic trends. Commit to supporting your staff of all ages by including older generations in your diversity and inclusion initiatives. Contribute to staff morale by reducing concerns while inspiring new ideas, confidence, and innovation. Accompany your older employees through the transition and into their next chapter. Demonstrate genuine concern for your employees’ wellbeing. Truly support your organization’s values and solidify them into reality.”

