Locksmith in Chicago Offers Trusted Emergency Locksmith Service 24/7 for Residential, Commercial, and Automotive Customers

Omega Locksmith is a family-owned business of security professionals that provides premier professional locksmith services in Chicago, IL, and the neighborhood areas. We are proud to say that thousands of local Chicago residents trust us with all their home, auto, and business security needs.

According to announcements released by Omega Locksmith and Jose Mario Hernandez, Jr., this locksmith in Chicago has been serving the city for more than 15 years.

Homeowners in Chicago are assured of security through the professional locksmith services delivered by this business. The trained and skilled locksmiths use industry best practices and reliable products from Schlage and CX5 high-security locks. Its residential locksmith services include rekeying, unlocking doors, repairing locks, installing new locks, installing deadbolts, smart locks, patio door locks, sliding door locks, padlocks, and more.

This on-call Chicago locksmith also repairs and installs doors and related hardware. The technicians hired by this business have the expertise to work with sophisticated locks without damaging the hardware.

Omega Locksmith is a dependable car key replacement Chicago service provider that can provide replacement or duplicate car keys for all makes and models. It cuts regular and high-security keys, clones keys, and repairs transponder keys. It serves customers on-site or at the Chicago storefront.

Its affordable locksmith services include car unlocking, car door lock repair, rekeying, ignition and door lock rebuild, car ignition key repair, key duplication, laser key cutting, computer car chip key, etc. Omega Locksmith repairs and replaces motorcycle car keys too. Its services are provided at a fraction of the rate charged by car dealerships and motorcycle dealerships.

Businesses in Chicagoland rely on Omega Locksmith because of the consistently high standard of its service. The business backs its services with excellent customer service and responds quickly if issues arise with locks, access control systems, and surveillance cameras installed.

Omega Locksmith works only with top-quality security products by manufacturers such as Rofu, LCN, Dorma, and HES.

For more information, go to https://www.omegalocksmith.com/

Jose Mario Hernandez Jr. said, “At Omega Locksmith, we pride ourselves on our fast response and being prepared to handle any of your locksmith service needs. Call us today and our licensed technicians provide quick and friendly mobile service to all of Chicago and the surrounding region. We’re your local experts on automotive, residential, and commercial locks/keys and access control, car/van/truck/motorcycle key replacement for all makes and models. We also provide emergency lockout service when you’ve locked yourself out of your car, home, or business.

“Omega Chicago Locksmith is an ALOA certified member. ALOA is the largest locksmith Association in the USA, and all members have an in-depth background check and must be fully licensed to be members. Our registration number is 44272. Fair Trade Locksmiths has researched, verified, and featured Omega Chicago Locksmith as a licensed and insured locksmith serving Chicago, IL, and the surrounding region. 1-800-Unlocks.com has successfully verified Omega Locksmith as a local and licensed locksmith that you can trust. At Omega Locksmith, we know that you’re putting your trust in us to do a great job at a reasonable price while also protecting your privacy, family, business, and belongings.

“Trust is an important thing, and we don’t take it lightly. That’s why we go to such great lengths to be up-front, honest, and transparent. Our goal is to make hiring us as simple as possible and to provide the highest quality service possible for all our clients.”

About the Company:

Jose Mario Hernandez Jr. founded Omega Locksmith in 2006. He serves as the CEO and Chief Locksmith. Jose hopes to make Omega the top local locksmith in Chicago by 2022. It secures businesses and is available 24/7 to resolve lock and key issues. It helps people locked out of their homes and vehicles gain entry quickly.

