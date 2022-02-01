Leading eCommerce Suite And PIM System Provider, Dynamicweb, Reports +20% Revenue Growth In 2021

Dynamicweb's continuous success is reflected by their new key hires, taking on bigger brands and expanding into new countries.

Dynamicweb, a leading eCommerce Suite and PIM system provider for mid-size and enterprise industries, recently reported continuous success with +20% revenue growth in 2021. This is reflected in new key hires, bigger brands, and country expansion.

To continue on the path of growth, Dynamicweb welcomed 34 new colleagues in 2021. Management leadership was strengthened with key hires including Jan Elbæk as CSO and Thea Schmidt Borgholm as COO. Additionally, Scott Rich as Director of Marketing US and Robert Pedace as Director of Sales US. Lastly, Dynamicweb is expanding into Sweden and Klaus Skriver is hired as Country Manager Sweden to round out Dynamicweb’s key hires of 2021.

Dynamicweb didn’t only experience a growth in employee staff, but also many new customers joined the Dynamicweb family in 2021. L’Oreal & Maybelline exclusive distributor adopting Dynamicweb for their eCommerce business. They are joined by Philipson Wine, Actona, Dukal Corporation, Syndicate Sales, Peterson Cheese and more. Together with Dynamicweb’s global partner network, they help to accelerate the brands’ digital transformation and eCommerce success.

Along with new hires and brands, Dynamicweb’s success also saw growth overseas. Dynamicweb has seen an increased interest from both existing and new partners in Sweden. As an example, Premium Solution Partner Novicell just opened up an office in Stockholm. Premium Solution Partner Solteq has big investment plans for the market and Associated Zington has a growing interest in getting Dynamicweb even closer to their agency of 600+ people. Therefore, Dynamicweb is ready to conquer the Swedish market. First step is the opening of a new office runned by Country Manager, Klaus Skriver.

Dynamicweb offers a cloud-based eCommerce Suite. It enables customers to deliver better digital customer experiences and to scale eCommerce success through our Content Management, Digital Marketing, eCommerce, and Product Information Management solutions.

Dynamicweb's 300+ partners, 150+ employees in offices all around the globe are proud to support well over 4,000 brands, which includes leading brands like Lego Wear, Vredestein, Unilever, Winnebago, L'Oréal, Flying Tiger, Toyota, Europcar, and Skanska. Built on Dynamicweb, these customers are empowered to gain lifelong customer relations, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

