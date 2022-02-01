Greenberg And Ruby Injury Attorneys APC Select Winner of 2021 Winter Scholarship Award

Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys APC, a Los Angeles-based law firm that handles personal injury and work injury cases, is happy to announce that Joy C. Mohammed has been selected as the winner of its 2021 Winter Scholarship Award. Mohammed will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward her law school tuition.

Attorney Emily A. Ruby, the law firm’s head partner, is passionate about giving deserving students the assistance they need as they face financial hurdles in their path to higher education.

“Students who are committed and dedicated to their pursuit of higher education and have a passion for serving their communities must be rewarded,” she said. “This is Greenberg and Ruby’s way of supporting and nurturing our future community leaders.”

Mohammed’s incredible personal story, superior academic record and commitment to being the change she wants to see in the world came through in the personal essay she wrote as part of the application process, Ruby said.

Students applying to the scholarship program were asked to submit a 600-800-word essay and/or a 1-2 minute video describing their aspirations and explaining why they seek a higher education, the obstacles they’ve faced and the lessons they’ve learned from those experiences. In addition, students were asked to describe their community involvement and their intentions to remain engaged with their communities after they graduate.

Mohamed, who is currently pursuing a law degree at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, previously worked as a high school counselor for four years. She said while she loved her students, she felt unable to help them in any meaningful way because of the inequities and injustices that are baked into the education and juvenile justice systems.

“For that reason, I felt powerless in my role as a counselor,” Mohamed wrote in her essay. “After witnessing student after student become caught up in a typhoon of circumstances, I began to search for professional spaces where people can manipulate change. It was a harsh reality that as a school counselor, I was part of a pipeline, which was failing its students. But, I now believe with the proper training and tools, I could do work to help people navigate the system. For that reason, I chose to leave my school counselor job to study law.”

Mohamed said when she was a counselor, nearly every student she worked with who was accused of committing a crime was facing substantial jail time and ended up dropping out of school because of that.

“I couldn’t help them as a counselor, but as a lawyer I can do more to give young people an equitable judicial experience as a lawyer who works to find solutions within the judicial system for children.”

Ruby said Mohamed is a shining example of a student who she hopes can benefit from the Greenberg and Ruby scholarship program.

“Lifting up those who are marginalized and struggle to receive justice and compensation for their losses are our main goals as injury lawyers,” she said. “It has been heartwarming for us to learn about Joy Mohamed’s aspirations and see that the passion to serve her community is her motivating force.”

About Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys

Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys, APC is a California work injury and personal injury trial law firm that is known for helping injured victims and their families. They have successfully litigated thousands of work injury and personal injury cases throughout California. Since their inception as Greenberg & Ruby, LLP, they have collected over $250 million in trial verdicts and settlements for their clients and paid over $10,000,000 in referral fees to attorneys that sent their toughest cases. Call (323) 782-0535 to obtain a free injury case evaluation.

