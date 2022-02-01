GBT Technologies Inc's (GTCH) AI driven-technology could reshape the world and potentially earn billions of dollars

Technology is evolving faster than our brains can keep up. From wearable technology to smart homes to drones, everything we know, and love is being “disrupted” by the Internet of Things (IoT). Today a small company called GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH develops AI-driven technology primarily for the medical industry as well as military and commercial applications. The GBT “difference” is their powerful Avant! AI program featuring the cognitive capabilities, and intelligence that empowers devices. Right now they are working with the FDA1 to get their technologies recognized as “medical devices” which has the potential to open many markets far and wide.
GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH’s mind-blowing Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio2 includes 3D scanning & imaging, AI personal health assistant, Long-range radio scanning, Advanced nanometer designs, Military remote tracking apps and Smart microchips.
Right now GTCH is a tiny $5.2 million cap company (1/19/22) with an impressive IP portfolio that, once commercialized, has the potential to be worth multiple billions of dollars. Society is reliant on medical devices and data to help track and analyze epidemics and pandemics. With FDA approval qTerm can disrupt a potential $23.5 billion medical device market.3
Telemedicine is expected to rise by 38% over the next five years4. This creates a massive opportunity for GBT’s qTerm and AI technologies. As The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD $360.36 billion by 20285. Other companies in telemedicine stocks like Teladoc TDOC Health’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings SMFR, Cerner CERN, Change Healthcare CHNG, MultiPlan MPLN and GoodRx Holdings GDRX.
GBTs’ wireless motion detection patent application was approved for prioritized examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This could help provide exclusive licensing in a potential $7.5 billion market6.
As technology becomes more ingrained into every aspect of life – work, play and everything in between – GBT Technologies, Inc. is developing even better technologies than the ones that previously delivered explosive growth. So it may be AI-wise idea to get GTCH on your radar today. Click HERE to read more about GTCH.
Some other notable stocks in the AI sector to place on the radar include Tesla TSLA, Nvidia NVDA, Accenture ACN, ServiceNow NOW, CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD and Palantir Technologies PLTR.
Source 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/12/2156859/0/en/GBT-Seeks-FDA-Approval-for-its-qTerm-Device.html
Source 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/28/2358432/0/en/GBT-GRANTED-Patents-IP-Intellectual-Property-Update.html
Source 3: https://www.mpo-mag.com/contents/view_breaking-news/2021-10-19/smart-medical-devices-market-worth-2350b-by-2027/
Source 4: https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/sponsored/rapid-advances-digital-and-remote-health-are-changing-care-delivery-landscape
Source 5: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/16/2298078/0/en/Artificial-Intelligence-AI-Market-to-Hit-USD-360-36-Billion-by-2028-Surging-Innovation-in-Artificial-Internet-of-Things-AIoT-to-Augment-Growth-Fortune-Business-Insights.html
Source 6: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/05/2204145/0/en/3D-Scanning-Market-revenue-to-cross-USD-7-5-Bn-by-2027-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html
Disclaimer: Please make sure to completely read and understand our disclaimer at WallStreetPR.com/Disclaimer. We have been compensated $750 for ticker tagging services on GTCH by a third party BullzeyeMedia LLC.
Media Contact
Company Name: WallStreetPR
Contact Person: Ash K
Email: Send Email
Phone: 2019725655
Country: United States
Website: https://www.wallstreetpr.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: GBT Technologies Inc's (GTCH) AI driven-technology could reshape the world and potentially earn billions of dollars
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.