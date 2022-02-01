GBT Technologies Inc's (GTCH) AI driven-technology could reshape the world and potentially earn billions of dollars

A small company called GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH develops AI-driven technology primarily for the medical industry as well as military and commercial applications.

Technology is evolving faster than our brains can keep up. From wearable technology to smart homes to drones, everything we know, and love is being “disrupted” by the Internet of Things (IoT). Today a small company called GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH develops AI-driven technology primarily for the medical industry as well as military and commercial applications. The GBT “difference” is their powerful Avant! AI program featuring the cognitive capabilities, and intelligence that empowers devices. Right now they are working with the FDA1 to get their technologies recognized as “medical devices” which has the potential to open many markets far and wide.

GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH’s mind-blowing Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio2 includes 3D scanning & imaging, AI personal health assistant, Long-range radio scanning, Advanced nanometer designs, Military remote tracking apps and Smart microchips.

Right now GTCH is a tiny $5.2 million cap company (1/19/22) with an impressive IP portfolio that, once commercialized, has the potential to be worth multiple billions of dollars. Society is reliant on medical devices and data to help track and analyze epidemics and pandemics. With FDA approval qTerm can disrupt a potential $23.5 billion medical device market.3

Telemedicine is expected to rise by 38% over the next five years4. This creates a massive opportunity for GBT’s qTerm and AI technologies. As The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD $360.36 billion by 20285. Other companies in telemedicine stocks like Teladoc TDOC Health’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings SMFR, Cerner CERN, Change Healthcare CHNG, MultiPlan MPLN and GoodRx Holdings GDRX.

GBTs’ wireless motion detection patent application was approved for prioritized examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This could help provide exclusive licensing in a potential $7.5 billion market6.

As technology becomes more ingrained into every aspect of life – work, play and everything in between – GBT Technologies, Inc. is developing even better technologies than the ones that previously delivered explosive growth. So it may be AI-wise idea to get GTCH on your radar today. Click HERE to read more about GTCH.

Some other notable stocks in the AI sector to place on the radar include Tesla TSLA, Nvidia NVDA, Accenture ACN, ServiceNow NOW, CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD and Palantir Technologies PLTR.

Disclaimer: Please make sure to completely read and understand our disclaimer at WallStreetPR.com/Disclaimer. We have been compensated $750 for ticker tagging services on GTCH by a third party BullzeyeMedia LLC.

