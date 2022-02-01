Adding Value To DeFi And Bitcoin's Interoperability – Mintlayer

Mintlayer’s platform offers participants trust-less staking, lending, and borrowing blockchain protocol aimed to improve Decentralized Finance (DeFi) interoperability with Bitcoin (BTC).

The project’s cornerstone philosophy is creating an environment for anyone to freely build on, providing creative’s with new, less costly ways of operation and market entry. This will encourage innovators to develop tools that benefit the community and continue opening the doors of DeFi to new users by solving current market inefficiencies.

Mintlayer is serving DeFi markets by improving token interoperability through empowering users ways to trade value, create systems, functionalities, and participate in truly trust-less finance.

Mintlayer became the most oversubscribed Launchpool pre-IDO with over $15.3 million staked on December 2021. The $MLT utility token issued 400 million units and secured close to 18$ million via a strategic funding round while forming strong strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies.

The platform does not require the use of a native gas token for transactions and supports taxation, investment payouts, and other Tokenomic models for utility tokens through the Tokenization Ecosystem.

Mintlayer gives uses the advanced option of storing assets, lending, borrowing, and trading on a single network with an integrated wallet built on Bitcoin.

The value transfer and exchange feature of the platform has a two-way pegging system that allows for cryptocurrencies from various blockchains to interact on a single protocol. This offers higher throughput and lower costs for all transactions to users with the inherited Bitcoin functionalities.

Mintlayer is enhancing the Bitcoin ecosystem by delivering scalable, network alleviating, transaction batching and coinjoin, plus the option to use the second-layer Lightning Network. This innovation allows for the reduction of transaction size of up to 70 percent. Indeed, this results in reduced fees and network pollution.

The built-in DEX platform allows for direct peer-to-peer transfers without the risk of censorship or interference, and lowers the barriers to running a node. Network security is enhanced through a hybrid between a Proof of Stake (PoS) and PoW protocol that is called Dynamic Slot Allotment (DSA), thanks to a sophisticated mechanism of anchoring and checkpointing on the Bitcoin network.

Members can create tokens with optional confidential transaction modes for amplified anonymity and this applies across multi-token, transaction grouping, and cross-chain transfers.

Mintlayer is partnered with industry leaders such as Alphabit, Launchpool, Moonwhale, X21, Iconomy, and Lotus Capital to name a few.

The company will continue building access to all forms of capital for entrepreneurs and innovators to contribute to the future of borderless finance that benefits the global society.

