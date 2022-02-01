How a Couple's Dream turned into Reality in Uncertain Times

Doing these trying times it’s hard to make any type of income especially during the pandemic, Covid 19 crisis and everything else that’s going on in the world today but somehow this Dynamic Duo seem to turn $2000 into a six figure contracting company.

Wayne Campbell, 20 year diesel engine technician and his wife RayShauna (Raye) Campbell a 18 year Air Force retired technical Sergeant decided to what many would considered crazy given the nature of the world economy today. Wayne Campbell decided that he was going to quite his job and start a government contracting business with his wife RayShauna Campbell. Many wives would’ve told their husbands no way but RayShauna looked at Wayne and said you only have 2,000 in bank are you sure. He replied saying (I will turn this 2,000 into 2,000,000 in 2 years), She said well it can’t hurt to try. And with those words than being utter Campbell Enterprise Corporate was born.

Campbell Enterprise Corp/ Campbell Marine Solution have been supporting the Navy’s LCS program for 6 months now and have quickly turn 2,000 into a 6 figure company with projections of doing 1.3 million by late 2021. This disable veteran minority own base company offers many services from Covid Ship Cleaning to Marine Engine Repair, specialize in operating, troubleshooting and repairing, diesel generators, main propulsion diesel engines (5,000HP+), marine gas turbine engines (20,000HP+), hydraulic systems, propulsion shaft lines, reverse osmosis units, ride control systems, refrigeration, boat davits, compressed air systems, heating and air conditioning systems and waterjet propulsion systems.

RayShauna Campbell also Has a podcast that is Broadcasting on all podcast platforms entitled (Raye Speaks) she also a best selling author on Amazon with contributions in the book entitled My Walk Pass Hell. Wayne Campbell is working on an new YouTube page that will documenting the couples day to day operation also will show others how to start a government contracting company. This couple have truly shown that even in the face of adversity dreams can still be achieve.

You can reach Campbell Enterprise Corporate at www.campbellmarinesolution.com.

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCK8ZjajHjE7AuDB7cF-13Wg

