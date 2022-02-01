How a Couple's Dream turned into Reality in Uncertain Times

Doing these trying times it’s hard to make any type of income especially during the pandemic, Covid 19 crisis and everything else that’s going on in the world today but somehow this Dynamic Duo seem to turn $2000 into a six figure contracting company.
Wayne Campbell, 20 year diesel engine technician and his wife RayShauna (Raye) Campbell a 18 year Air Force retired technical Sergeant decided to what many would considered crazy given the nature of the world economy today. Wayne Campbell decided that he was going to quite his job and start a government contracting business with his wife RayShauna Campbell. Many wives would’ve told their husbands no way but RayShauna looked at Wayne and said you only have 2,000 in bank are you sure. He replied saying (I will turn this 2,000 into 2,000,000 in 2 years), She said well it can’t hurt to try. And with those words than being utter Campbell Enterprise Corporate was born.
Campbell Enterprise Corp/ Campbell Marine Solution have been supporting the Navy’s LCS program for 6 months now and have quickly turn 2,000 into a 6 figure company with projections of doing 1.3 million by late 2021. This disable veteran minority own base company offers many services from Covid Ship Cleaning to Marine Engine Repair, specialize in operating, troubleshooting and repairing, diesel generators, main propulsion diesel engines (5,000HP+), marine gas turbine engines (20,000HP+), hydraulic systems, propulsion shaft lines, reverse osmosis units, ride control systems, refrigeration, boat davits, compressed air systems, heating and air conditioning systems and waterjet propulsion systems.
RayShauna Campbell also Has a podcast that is Broadcasting on all podcast platforms entitled (Raye Speaks) she also a best selling author on Amazon with contributions in the book entitled My Walk Pass Hell. Wayne Campbell is working on an new YouTube page that will documenting the couples day to day operation also will show others how to start a government contracting company. This couple have truly shown that even in the face of adversity dreams can still be achieve.
You can reach Campbell Enterprise Corporate at www.campbellmarinesolution.com.
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCK8ZjajHjE7AuDB7cF-13Wg
Media Contact
Company Name: Campbell Enterprise
Contact Person: Wayne Campbell
Email: Send Email
City: Biloxi
State: MS
Country: United States
Website: www.campbellmarinesolution.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.