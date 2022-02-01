Bankruptcy is a somewhat sensitive topic. Declaring bankruptcy can be complex and the filing must be carefully thought out and timed. For that, working with a bankruptcy attorney is vital. There are several reasons to hire a bankruptcy attorney in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Raleigh, NC – In a recent announcement, Berggren Law Offices, PLLC spoke about some of the reasons people hire a bankruptcy attorney. The team described it as a smart move that can save an individual from a wide array of problems. Bankruptcy can:

● Stop Repossessions

● Stop Creditor Harassment

● Stop Lawsuits

● Stop Garnishments

● Catch Up on Your Mortgage

● Catch Up on Car Payments

● Lower Car Payments

● Eliminate Older Taxes

● Pay Recent Taxes Over a 5-Year Period

The team first mentioned some of the reasons why a person should hire a Raleigh bankruptcy attorney, including making sure the correct bankruptcy chapter is considered based on a person’s individual situation. Berggren Law Offices, PLLC explained that a bankruptcy lawyer can help a person choose between chapter 7 and chapter 13. If chapter 7 is being considered a Raleigh bankruptcy attorney, can make sure a client retains assets by claiming the proper exemptions. If chapter 13 is considered a Raleigh bankruptcy attorney, can work to ensure the client’s chapter 13 plan provides for the lowest possible payment while still accomplishing the client’s goals.

Filing for bankruptcy is nothing to be ashamed of. Whether it is a chapter 7 bankruptcy or any other form of bankruptcy, filing is sometimes necessary. Setbacks in life happen to us all whether it be from illness, job loss, divorce, or simply becoming over-extended while trying to maintain one’s lifestyle in these uncertain times. Bankruptcy is often the most effective way to get back on track.

While bankruptcy filings are currently down because of government support and moratoriums, in Raleigh, North Carolina, the statistics show that filing for bankruptcy is still quite common. For instance, Wake County has about 27 bankruptcies per 10,000 people and is amongst the highest in North Carolina. Inflation and real estate values are steadily on the rise. While a slowing economy is preventing wages from keeping up. This environment will result in a dramatic rise in the number of bankruptcy filings. In such a challenging environment, consulting with a qualified bankruptcy attorney will become even more important.

About Berggren Law Offices, PLLC

William G. Berggren’s experience includes work on some of the most complex corporate bankruptcies for some of the largest bankruptcy filings in the country to the simplest individual filings. Berggren Law Offices, PLLC offers free consultations to learn more about filing for bankruptcy and has over 30 years of experience in providing their clients with effective legal representation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Berggren Law Offices, PLLC

Contact Person: William Berggren

Email: Send Email

Phone: (919) 875-8773

Address:4000 Blue Ridge Road Suite #150

City: Raleigh

State: NC 27612

Country: United States

Website: https://www.raleighbankruptcy.com/

