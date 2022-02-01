Key Point Holistic Health Brings Effective Holistic Hypnotherapy Services to Virginia Beach

During a time when the world is experiencing increased stress and anxiety from growing

Coronavirus concerns, Virginia Beach Hypnosis clinics are quickly gaining recognition as a

leading modality to transform toxic behaviors and lead individuals to greater overall happiness.

Virginia Beach, VA – Sometimes even the most stable individuals can feel lost or depressed because of negative energies around them. However, this does not have to be the case when individuals have access to Key Point Holistic Health, a holistic hypnotherapist clinic in Virginia Beach.

Cathie Cain, Certified Hypnotherapist, Master Hypnotist, and owner of Key Point Holistic Health has transformed the lives of many people through safe advanced hypnosis. Cathie’s techniques allow her clients to reach their full potential and inner awareness. She explains, “We use the safe and natural art of hypnosis to help our clients release and reprogram the self-defeating key points in their mind to find relief from unwanted habits, beliefs, behaviors. Hypnosis is an amazingly effective tool for retaining clarity and making important life decisions. My energetic hypno-therapeutic process is a heart-centered trans-personal experience of self-discovery and healing that is far reaching into all areas of your life – Body, Mind & Soul.”

One of the most common misconceptions about hypnosis is that it’s mind control, but the actual definition of hypnosis is that it’s an altered state a focused awareness that results in a heightened state of acceptable selective thinking. Prior to each session, Cathie takes the time to educate her clients about the hypnosis process and what to expect. Key Point Holistic Health offers services to address issues with weight loss, smoking addiction, anxiety, stress, depression, past life regression and more. During each session, Cathie guides her clients to what’s known as the Theta Brainwave, which is the state of consciousness we all experience right before falling asleep.

It’s in this state the client moves past self-defeating resistance and suggestions can now be introduced for the desired outcome. So, whether clients are looking for hypnotherapy sessions in-person or via virtual video chat, Key Point Holistic Health has a proven track record for helping individuals to gently reframe and reprogram their limiting beliefs so they can turn their lives around to the way that they want them to be.

About Key Point Holistic Health

Key Point Holistic Health has a mission to use skilled, ethical, efficient hypnotherapeutic techniques, utilizing energy healing to gently guide individuals through a journey of transformation. Their advanced techniques will reprogram and eliminate old, unwanted destructive patterns into patterns of happiness, health, and wholeness.

Key Point Holistic Health is run by Cathie Cain, a Certified Hypnotherapist, Master Hypnotist, and lifelong practitioner. Cathie uses advanced holistic techniques that facilitate safe and natural subconscious breakthroughs, resulting in the release of obstacles that typically hold people back for years. If you are ready for a change in your life, contact Key Point Holistic Health to schedule an appointment today.

