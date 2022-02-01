Increased Radon Awareness During Successful National Radon Action Month

“This January has seen an increase in the awareness about radon and the dangers it presents from many sources, however, it is critical this awareness continues throughout the year and is not limited to one month of action.”

From Government Agencies to Radon Survivors the Dangers of Radon and Radon Awareness are Becoming More Mainstream

SAN JOSE, California – February 1, 2022 – As the month of January comes to a close so does National Radon Action Month. Ecosense, a leader and trusted provider of radon detection and monitoring solutions that are easy to use, accurate, and fast, congratulates the Centers For Disease Control, Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction, American Lung Association, and state governors and related agencies for doing their part to increase awareness about radon gas and the life-threatening dangers it presents. Radon is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless carcinogenic gas and leaders are finally doing more to mainstream the topic and educate society about the dangers it poses.

“One of the most important things this Action Month was the confirmation of the connection between prolonged radon exposure and lung cancer by the Centers for Disease Control as they related the story of radon lung cancer survivor Jackie Nixon, a volunteer with Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction and more importantly my friend,” stated Insoo Park, CEO of Ecosense. “This January has seen an increase in the awareness about radon and the dangers it presents from many sources, however, it is critical this awareness continues throughout the year and is not limited to one month of action. Real radon protection requires continuous monitoring and I encourage all state governments and federal health agencies to consider doing more to save lives.”

The CDC Awareness Video is available here: Jackie’s Story

The company has continued its strategy of expanding its North American, as well as its international, presence and is pursuing partnership opportunities for increased distribution of its product lines. The company will make further announcements about these agreements as they are finalized.

About Ecosense

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Ecosense is a leader in and trusted provider of radon detection and monitoring solutions that are easy to use, accurate, and fast. The company’s smart real-time radon detectors utilize a patented detection technology with high accuracy performance which delivers results in minutes not days. The EcoQube was named to TIME’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2021 and previously was recognized as a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the health and wellness category. Ecosense’s patented ion chamber technology performance has received independent validation from the University of Michigan (Dept. of Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Science) and the Kansas State University Radon Chamber. Both studies concluded that Ecosense’s patented technology performed comparably to premium research-grade detectors.

