Heal Behavioral Health Shatters National Clinical Addiction Treatment Averages With 70% Sobriety Success Rate Amongst Patients

HEAL Behavioral Health's trauma focused, evidence-based approach paired with a long-term treatment model and Medication Assisted Treatment options, boasts a 90% program completion rate and 70% success rate. National averages remain at 30%.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01, 2022 – HEAL Behavioral Health announced today the conclusion of a 2-year study of the patients completing the HEAL treatment program, resulting in a staggering 70% success rate. With the National Institute of Health citing a range of 40%-60% relapse rates for the 15 million Americans struggling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), HEAL Behavioral Health’s latest Alumni study brings promising results for the addiction treatment industry.

HEAL’s Alumni program followed outcomes for every patient that completed the HEAL program between October 2019 and December 2021. Among the 264 patients tracked, 185 individuals identified as abstinent from all drugs and alcohol, without relapse from the completion of treatment to present day. This show’s HEAL’s unique treatment model to have a 70% success rate, which is 4x the national average of 18%.

HEAL’s use of evidence-based modalities like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Eye Movement Rapid Desensitization (EMDR), family programming and Medication-Assisted Treatment, with an emphasis on case management services allow patients to engage actively in their clinical and medical treatment. HEAL Behavioral Health encourages long-term treatment plans ranging between 90 days and 12 months, and leverages technology and telehealth communications to keep alumni engaged with the HEAL community for an extended period after leaving treatment.

“Leveraging technology-based healthcare programs, like a HIPAA compliant telehealth model, really changes the landscape for individuals to receive the long-term patient care and connectivity they need to maintain sobriety once reintegrated back into normal life. We see majority of the relapses happen in the first year after patients leave treatment. HEAL is really paving the way for the treatment industry,” says Tracie Duich, Certified Intervention Professional and HEAL’s Director of Corporate Relations.Long-term stays are supported by the National Institute of Health’s studies and shown to have higher success rates, compared to patients who complete a traditional 30-day rehab stay. HEAL Behavioral Health will continue revolutionizing the addiction treatment space with its innovative yet evidence-based practices.

ABOUT HEAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTHHEAL

Behavioral Health is a Joint Commission Accredited, dual-diagnosis addiction treatment center located on a beautiful 5-acre horse ranch in Jupiter, Florida. HEAL offers clinical, medical, case management, and sober living housing services along with holistic therapies like equine therapy, acupuncture, art, music, and 12-step program immersion. HEAL Behavioral Health’s trauma-based treatment includes an interdisciplinary team of trauma-trained, licensed clinicians, full time psychiatrists and nursing staff. HEAL provides 24 hour, year round care to individuals struggling with substance use disorder (SUD) and co-occurring mental health disorders.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Nitya Sivakumar at (609) 865-5787 or email media@healbh.com

Media Contact

Company Name: HEAL Behavioral Health

Contact Person: Nitya Sivakumar

Email: Send Email

Phone: (888) 491-4325

Address:1700 Old Okeechobee Road

City: West Palm Beach

State: FL 33409

Country: United States

Website: https://www.healtreatmentcenters.com

