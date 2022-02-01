EDsmart Releases 2022's Most Affordable Web Developer Associate Degree Online Ranking

EDsmart’s ranking of the most affordable web developer associate degree online is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction, and student outcome according to data gathered from the U.S. Department of Education.
“As online degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond,” said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. “Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education.”
“The most affordable web developer associate degree online ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals,” said EDsmart’s spokesperson. “Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings.”
The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the most affordable web developer associate degree online ranks Eastern Gateway Community College #1 as the best college offering most affordable web developer associate degree with Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Central Georgia Technical College following.
The complete rankings are as follows:
Eastern Gateway Community College
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Central Georgia Technical College
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
Southeastern Technical College
Stark State College
Brigham Young University – Idaho
SUNY Broome Community College
Mohave Community College
Nicolet College
Gateway Technical College
Grand Rapids Community College
Seminole State College of Florida
Hudson Valley Community College
Lakeshore Technical College
Rio Salado College
Riverland Community College
Illinois Central College
Bismarck State College
The University of Maine at Augusta
Lewis-Clark State College
Iowa Western Community College
Laurus College
Cerro Coso Community College
Harrisburg Area Community College
Brigham Young University
University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/most-affordable-web-developer-associate-degree-online/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
