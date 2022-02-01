Tanner Campbell Named One of Podcast Magazine's 22 Top Influencers in Podcasting

DENVER – Feb 1, 2022 – Tanner Campbell—host of Podcasting Sucks, founder of the new Pysma learning platform, and owner of The Guthtaigh Studio—has been named one of the 22 Top Influencers in Podcasting in the February 2022 issue of Podcast Magazine.
The feature celebrates those who the magazine believes have “made unique and powerful contributions to the medium.” Joining Campbell in the issue are top podcast celebrities such as the controversial Joe Rogan, finance and money expert Dave Ramsey, and well-known marketer and influencer Gary Vaynerchuk.
“It’s a genuine honor, and the most humbling experience of my career. These are some of the biggest names in the podcasting space, and to appear next to them, as their equals, is an incredible moment for me. I’m grateful to Podcast Magazine for including me,” says Campbell. “I got into this business to help others be more successful as podcasters, and this helps me feel like I’ve been making headway this whole time.”
Podcasting Sucks is a daily podcast on which Campbell addresses many of the difficult aspects of podcasting. Topics include podcast production, growth, marketing, audio engineering, and monetization. Each week, Campbell answers questions from listeners, introduces his audience to different podcasters, and showcases different tools—both software and hardware—that are designed to make podcasting easier.
The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and many other podcast players and listening platforms. Learn more at PodcastingSucks.com.
About Tanner Campbell
Tanner Campbell is an advocate for and teacher of content creators. On his daily podcast, “Podcasting Sucks,” Tanner seeks to educate podcasters on how to create, perfect, and market their shows. Campbell is also the founder of the Pysma learning platform, available on Android and iOS, which provides free training to content creators. In addition, Campbell owns the Guthtaigh Studio in Denver and is the host of the “Retold with Whisky” and “Practical Stoicism” podcasts.
