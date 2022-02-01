GBT Technologies Is Reshaping The World By Delivering Wireless Products Using Their AI Technology

GBT Technologies uses AI technology to make wireless products for medical, commercial, and military usage.

GBT Technologies Inc GTCH is a small $5.2 million cap company with an excellent IP portfolio. Once commercialized, it can be worth billions of dollars. The company develops AI-driven technology for the medical industry and commercial and military applications.

Modern-day society is highly dependent on medical devices for tracking epidemics and pandemics. Telemedicine is expected to see massive growth of 38% in the next five years. This provides a huge opportunity for GBT Technologies to show their AI technologies and qTerm and reach more clients.

The wireless motion detection patent application received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It will help in exclusive licensing in a $5.7 billion market.

The company is now working with the FDA (1) to get their technologies patented as medical devices. It will open up more avenues for the small-cap company.

The company must have a professional team to produce such AI technology products. The team members at GBT Technologies have immense experience and technology expertise. The products that they are developing will surely appeal to the tech-lovers all over the world.

Some of the Intellectual Property developed by the company includes smart microchips, 3D scanning and imaging, long-range radio scanning, AI personal health assistant, advanced nanometer designs, and military remote-tracking apps.

Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies, said, “We want to bring in a revolution in the medical field. With our smart medical devices that use IoT Wireless Technology, patients can be linked to doctors easily and briefed in real-time. It will help to monitor the patients better. Smart monitoring devices will change the healthcare system completely”.

For more information, visit https://techmarketreporter.com/ai-small-cap-champion.

About GBT Technologies

