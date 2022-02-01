Surge Battery Metals Inc Has Great Mining and Exploration Projects in Two Jurisdictions

Surge Battery Metals Inc provides amazing holdings in five primary areas in two jurisdictions in USA and Canada.

Surge Battery Metals Inc (TSXV: (NILI) OTCMKTS: (NILIF)) is among the metal exploration companies on the TSX with resources in nickel, copper, and lithium. It is a fully capitalized and completely funded company for 2022. It has worth $4.2 million as working capital. There is a growing demand for battery metals, and this demand is expected to rise 500X faster than the EV demand. As a result, the company will see immense vertical growth in the long run.

Mining and exploration can be difficult jobs. It is expensive and unpredictable. New mines cost a fortune and are more difficult to develop. It takes years to explore such mines. Immense help is needed from the government for exploring such mines. And even after making such high investments, metal price fluctuations can cause havoc on the company’s operations.

The company’s holdings are in five primary areas across the two jurisdictions, namely British Columbia in Canada and Nevada in the United States. These two areas have the most favorable conditions for mining and exploration. Due to the excellent infrastructure, amiable regulations, and great local talent. It helps the geologists to get the local help that aids in exploration and mining works in these two areas.

With these projects, Surge Battery Metals has great freedom and flexibility regarding mining and exploration. Considering the condition of the mining market and the early results from exploring the sites, the company could prioritize the different sites. This freedom will allow the company to go for the acquisition of other mining projects and lead to the company’s future development.

For providing the best services, the company has a professional team consisting of industry experts and policymakers. It helps in making strategies for different programs undertaken by the company.

About Surge Battery Metals

