Meet Waphyto's Latest Limited Edition Skincare Trial Kit Glow-To-Go

Wondering what's the best way to maintain skin health while on vacation, visiting the gym, or when working long hours at the office? If so, Waphyto has a solution!

January 28, 2022 – Japan’s biomethodology beauty brand has released their newest trial kit, perfect for taking skincare routine to-go. This special edition kit features Waphyto’s entire skincare collection in portable trial sizes and convenient single-use sachets, plus a sustainable bamboo pouch for travel everywhere.

Waphyto’s skincare range was created to support all men and women of all ages with formulas that can be used to treat any skin type. Each product is plant-powered, featuring botanical ingredients that promote a happy, healthy complexion and enhance natural radiance.

Here is what’s included:

● Regena Cleansing Oil – For gentle washing and removing makeup

● Regena Foaming Wash – For deep cleansing and purifying

● Regena Toner – For replenishing your skin post-cleanse

● Regena Facial Milk – For balancing and hydrating the skin

● Regena Enriched Cream – For deeply moisturizing and rejuvenating dry skin

● Regena Facial Oil – For nourishing skin and providing the perfect finish

When regular routine is disrupted, or just more busy than usual, keeping up with caring for skin can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to be. To help maintain best practices for self care, here are a few tips:

Tip #1: Skip the unknowns and stick to what works

A common pitfall of travel, or being away from routine, is not having access to the products you would normally use, and just reaching for whatever is available. Unfortunately, while this might be convenient, it creates inconsistency for your skin and can lead to irritation or other issues. Instead, we recommend taking along the products you know are effective for your skin, and passing on anything else.

Tip #2: Make it part of your intentional itinerary

When you are tight on time, it can be tempting to forego skincare altogether. However, because stress contributes to many skin problems, it’s often at this time that you need it most. Remembering that it takes just a few minutes to wash your face and apply products, consider committing to just five minutes in the morning and setting that time aside as a stress free moment for yourself. As a result, you’ll be refreshed and better prepared to tackle the rest of your day.

Tip #3: Pack light, but pack smart

Don’t have room for full-size products? No problem. Travel sizes like those contained in the Skincare Trial Kit are miniature versions of the real thing, meaning you still get all the benefits, and in a more convenient, compact package. If space is limited, simply choose your most-used formulas to pare down the routine, and then treat yourself to a full protocol as soon as you return home.

How To Use The Skincare Trial Kit

There are multiple ways to enjoy your Skincare Trial Kit with Bamboo Pouch. The complete set allows you to carry your favorite products everywhere you go, and maintain your routine without sacrificing results. Plus, you can sample the full Waphyto product range and determine your must-haves before purchasing the full sizes. With products that support all ages and skin types, this kit makes an amazing gift for any occasion. Just be sure to grab yours while supplies last!

About Waphyto:

Harnessing the power of plants and Japanese biomethodological advancements, award winning phytotherapist, Atsuko Morita, developed Waphyto to provide all-natural products from the highest quality ingredients that enrich and beautify life.

The inspiration behind the line is to create harmony and balance between plants and people and to preserve the purity of nature when creating the products. By combining phototherapy, herbology and technology, Waphyto has created Japan’s first everibiomethodology wellness brand fusing traditional Japanese herbology and scientifically proven phototherapeutic techniques to create holistic products.

Waphyto’s mission includes being elemental, ethical, and environmental and empowerment. The line includes skincare, haircare, bodycare, and intimate products. Waphyto is available at its flagship store in Tokyo as well as at Waphyto.com

