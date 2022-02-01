Kloudville Joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Ontario, Canada – February 1st, 2022 – Kloudville, Inc., the leading global provider of cloud-native modular SaaS business support system (BSS) solutions for communication service providers, has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner. https://kloudville360.com

Key takeaways:

• Kloudville has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.

• Telecom 360 will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Sales Lead Management (SLM).

• Telecom 360 provides end-to-end integration for Telecommunications Services and adds to ServiceNow’s order and service management capabilities.

• Kloudville offers an alternative to (salesforce cloud) platforms by providing CSPs the option to deploy Telecom 360 via a public cloud, private cloud, on-prem, or hybrid option – with the objective to become a certified Built on NOW partner.

Kloudville’s Telecom 360 solution will provide integration into ServiceNow, a leading Telecommunications Service Management (TSM) provider, enabling sales lead management, configure price quote, enterprise product catalog management, and end-to-end product lifecycle management for CSPs, their partners and marketplace vendors.

“Telecom 360 offers the most advanced cloud-native SaaS platform in the market today developed from 30 years of telecom software experience.” said Zarar Rana, CEO and Co-founder of Kloudville. “We are excited about our partnership with ServiceNow and plan to expand our partnership to be a certified Built on NOW partner.”

Telecom service providers need the flexibility to manage enterprise and B2B sales processes to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. Kloudville’s Telecom 360 provides support for the complexity inherent in B2B2X markets for contract pricing, enterprise solution sales, bulk orders, multi-jurisdictional, multi-currency, multi-language, and multi-country requirements for sales lifecycle management.

“Our new partnership will focus on supporting ServiceNow sales, business development and strategic account teams to deliver an exceptional integrated customer experience across our solutions.” said Kevin Friel, VP of Global Sales and Partners at Kloudville. “Working with ServiceNow will provide ALL of our customers with an alternative to (salesforce cloud) platforms and a differentiated end-to-end solution offering.”

About Kloudville, Inc.

Kloudville is a cloud-native business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business (B2B) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience building, deploying and operating BSS and OSS software. We are the same team that founded ConceptWave (catalog and order management), which was acquired by Ericsson in 2012 and Objectel (an award-wining network inventory solution), which is a part of the Oracle OSS suite. Kloudville 360 solutions enables service providers to make the transformative leap from communications service providers to digital service providers.

