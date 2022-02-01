Black-Owned Brand "PowerTwist" Is The Only Hyper-Hygienic and Ergonomically Designed Hair Twisting Solution On The Market

Introducing the world's most advanced twist tool for natural Black hair.

The all-new PowerTwist is the world’s most advanced twisting tool. Created by Black business owners looking for a more effective, hygienic and easy-to-hold hair twisting tool, PowerTwist is a better way to get natural Black hair ready for the day.

Created for daily use, the PowerTwist design also includes the iconic Black Power fist made popular in the 1960’s and ‘70’s because “Every day is a chance to celebrate Black Power.” shared co-founders Wells Davis, Anthony Daley, Brian Coleman, Emanuel Basnight, and Asha Davis.

PowerTwist has been tested and proven effective for professional use at barbershops across the country – including at Chicago’s renowned Gold Coast Barbershop owned by master barber and PowerTwist co-founder Brian Coleman.

David Moore, an LA-based barber with over 17 years of experience prefers PowerTwist over other twisting solutions such as sponges and metal-based tools because “Twisting tools with metal grids can pull the hair. Sponges hold a lot of bacteria and are not recommended for use by the California state board. PowerTwist is made with medical grade plastic, rinses clean and can be fully sterilized after each use – making it the only twisting tool I use in my shop.”

Product owners like Garnet G. have also raved about PowerTwist’s effectiveness and hygiene while also highlighting that “It includes a cool drawstring carrying bag, fits comfortably in the pocket, and is built to last.”

PowerTwist is an entirely new form factor for the Black/natural hair twisting category. “Why no one ever thought to create a twisting tool that is hygienic, effective and ergonomic while also elevating the beauty of natural Blackness is beyond me – but I’m thankful they didn’t!” says co-founder Asha Davis. The tool is designed for natural hair, particularly short textured styles commonly worn by Black men, boys, and some women, and the team thinks there is power in being proud of that.

Despite the prevalence of Blackness within the world of entertainment, and corporate America’s newfound focus on ‘diversity’, Eurocentric ideals of beauty still prevail and the stigmatization of Black hairstyles continues. While California’s “CROWN Act” enacted in 2019 makes it illegal to discriminate against a person because of their hair, most other states do not have such laws. Therefore, if a Black man or woman wears their natural hair in certain parts of America, they can be legally fired from their job, or be discriminated against in other settings with no repercussions.

Despite the stigmatization, many Black people proudly wear their hair twisted every day. In a world where simply wearing one’s natural hair to work is considered a “statement,” the PowerTwist team strongly believes that Blackness should be celebrated continuously. They believe Black pride makes Black power possible and that, although times have changed, the struggle to uphold Black standards of beauty remains. This aligns with the company’s product because PowerTwist is designed to be used daily as part of one’s “get ready” routine and a reminder to ‘be Black and proud’.

More information can be found at http://www.powertwist.Black.

About PowerTwist

PowerTwist is a Black-owned company committed to elevating Black pride, Black power and Black beauty – every day.

