Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2022 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2022 decreased 2.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in January 2022]
CX-5: 33,636 units (up 22.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 9,867 units (down 13.3%)
CX-30: 5,997 units (down 20.6%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2022 decreased 13.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in January 2022]
CX-30: 13,449 units (up 11.6% year on year)
MAZDA3: 13,332 units (up 39.9%)
MAZDA2: 4,080 units (down 13.3%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2022 decreased 16.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in January 2022]
CX-5: 2,233 units (up 9.7% year on year)
MAZDA2: 1,822 units (down 6.6%)
CX-30: 1,724 units (down 33.1%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in January 2022 decreased 11.8% year on year due to decreased shipment to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in January 2022]
CX-5: 25,793 units (up 15.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,227 units (down 51.5%)
CX-9: 4,736 units (down 7.3%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in January 2022 decreased 7.7% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in January 2022]
CX-5: 32,580 units (up 2.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 23,174 units (up 3.3%)
CX-30: 13,475 units (down 18.4%)
For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/.
Source: Mazda
Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
