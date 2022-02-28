Wi-Fi Analytics Market: What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031?

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 01:53:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report predicts the global Wi-Fi analytics market to grow with a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period from 2022-2031.



The report on the global Wi-Fi analytics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2031. The study on Wi-Fi analytics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2031.



The report on Wi-Fi analytics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global Wi-Fi analytics market over the period of 2022-2031. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global Wi-Fi analytics market over the period of 2022-2031. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing awareness about the benefits of Wi-Fi analytics among network practitioners

• Increasing demand for reducing complexity across a wide variety of industries

2) Restraints

• The high cost of Wi-Fi causes low adoption among small business enterprises

3) Opportunities

• Implementation of Wi-Fi analytics solutions in fashion stores



Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, enterprise size, application, and end-user.



The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Cloud



The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises



The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Application

• Marketing and Advertising

• Network Management

• Security Management

• Access Control



The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by End-User

• Retail

• Automotive

• Hospitality Industry

• Hospitals

• Government

• Others



Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Purple WI-FI

• Fortinet Inc.

• Aptilo Networks

• Euclid Analytics

• Cloud4Wi

• Blix

• RetailNext

• Yelp WI-FI Inc.

• Ruckus Wireless Inc.



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Wi-Fi analytics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Wi-Fi analytics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2031.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Wi-Fi analytics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

