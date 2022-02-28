When Can You Start Using Your New Credit Card?

iQuanti: Typically, you can start using your new credit card as soon as you activate it, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should start using a new credit card to pay for everything. While your new cash back rewards credit card may offer rewards and incentives that help you get more value from your spending, it's always important to be mindful of your overall spending so that you can make your payments on time.
Here are some things to consider before you start using your new credit card.
Make a Budget
Making a budget will help you forecast how much money you can spend using your credit card without going into debt.
When making your budget, be sure to take into account all expenses, including anything that you may not pay for with your credit card. In order to avoid paying interest, you will want to make sure you can pay off your credit card balance in full every month.
Even if you expect to receive cash back rewards, it's important to have enough to pay the entire balance because it may take time for the rewards to become available, oftentimes they won't be available until after you've made a payment. Then, see which expenses make sense to put on your credit card.
Prioritize Cash Back Purchases
When making your budget, make a note of which purchases can earn you cash back with your credit card.
For example, you may earn 3% back on groceries and decide to purchase groceries with your credit card, while using other payment methods for your utility bills if there are no bonus rewards. This way you can always make sure you are maximizing savings when using your credit card.
Set Credit Building Goals
Every credit card can help you build or maintain good credit. If you're looking to build credit, be mindful of your spending limit and try not to get too close to it. Your credit score will most likely improve so long as you use your credit card regularly and pay off the balance in full.
Look into Consolidating Debt
Your new credit card may have a special offer where you put outstanding balances from other cards onto your new card. It may make sense to do this if your new credit card offers a low-interest rate on this kind of balance transfer.
The Bottom Line
Before you start using your new credit card, it helps to have a sense of how you want to use it to help you reach your financial goals. New credit cards often come with incentives to spend — and it's fine to take advantage of these offers, but cardholders should always make sure the amount he or she plans to spend fits one's budget.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.