Vegano Foods Launches In-House Digital Marketing Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Vegano Foods Inc. VAGN ("Vegano" or the "Company"), a 100% plant-based food technology and product company, announces that Vegano has developed an in-house digital marketing platform to enable other plant-based companies to market their products to Vegano's community. Through Vegano's digital marketing platform, companies can leverage tools such as banner ads, blog features, SEO optimization services, influencer collaborations, Instagram stories and grid features, email newsletter highlights and video content to promote their brands to Vegano's growing plant-based audience. Vegano has built out a series of packages for plant-based brands to connect to an engaged audience. All plans featured tiered pricing, however customized packages and a-la-carte pricing is also available. Clients of Vegano's in-house digital marketing platform get access to Vegano's 10,000+ email newsletter subscribers and 12,800+ followers.

Vegano has engaged with Citizens of None Inc. (the "Consultant") to provide additional marketing capacity to support in the growth of Vegano's in-house digital marketing platform. In consideration for the Services, Vegano has agreed to pay the Consultant a monthly fee of $20,000 plus GST in common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Payment Shares"). The Payment Shares will be issued at the end of each month until January 2023, at a deemed price per share that is equal to the closing market price of Vegano's common shares as traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the date of such issuance. All Payment Shares issued to the Consultant will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Vegano Foods Inc. is Canada's premier 100% plant-based meal box company that operates in Vancouver and is set to expand to Toronto, Montreal, and Los Angeles later this year. Founded in March of 2020, Vegano helps make healthy plant-based eating more accessible to Canadians, allowing them to take veganism beyond Meatless Mondays and Veganuary. Vegano uses high-quality ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers to ensure that its meal kits are delivered fresh to their members every week. With many chef-created recipes, Vegano's meals can be prepared in under 45 minutes, allowing people to spend less time on meal prep and more time on things they love. For more information, visit www.veganofoods.com .

