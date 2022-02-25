good natured Products Inc. Announces Grant of Equity Incentive Compensation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - good natured Products Inc. GDNP (the "Company" or "good natured®"), today announced that pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, the Company is granting stock options ("Options"), performance share units ("PSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain employees, officers, and directors of the Company.
Options to purchase 689,875 common shares were granted, with an exercise price of $0.66 per common share. Twenty-five percent (25%) of each grant vests on February 21, 2023 with the balance vesting in equal monthly increments over the following three years. Each option is exercisable, once vested, for a period of seven years from the date of the grant.
The Company also granted an aggregate of:
- 1,720,367 PSUs, vesting in accordance with certain performance criteria to be set by the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to senior management and or by the Chief Executive Officer for the other employees prior to entering into any specific PSU award agreement; and
- 1,828,277 RSUs vesting 1/3 per year on each of February 21, 2023, February 21, 2024 and February 21, 2025.
Each PSU and RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive either one Common Share, the cash equivalent of one Common Share or a combination of cash and Common Shares, as determined by the Company.
The granting of all Equity Incentives is subject to TSX Venture approval.
The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com.
About good natured® Products Inc.
good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.
Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.
For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com.
On behalf of the Company:
Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO
Contact: 1-604-566-8466
Investor Contact:
Spencer Churchill
Investor Relations
1-877-286-0617 ext. 113
invest@goodnaturedproducts.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114907
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
