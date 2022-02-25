The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Announces the First List of Partners to Join the Permanent Judging Panel

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) have announced Poloniex, Houbi Incubator, Houbi Ventures, Gate.io, and KuCoin Ventures as partners who will be joining the permanent judging panel.





TRON Grand Hackathon 2022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/114897_4a19e077d43caa42_001full.jpg





The Exchange Partners will serve as judges for the Hackathon projects built on TRON or BTTC. Each of the partners may consider funding projects with high potential. Winning projects that issue utility tokens will have the opportunity to work with our exchange partners on potential future listings, and be invited to integrate with some of their native blockchains, such as GateChain on Gate.io.

Meet the Exchange Partners

Poloniex

Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange with world-class trading platform and security. Poloniex supports perpetual contracts, spot and margin trading, and leveraged tokens. Its services reach global users in nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available.

"Poloniex is glad to be part of this Hackathon. In the past, we have witnessed the rise of many quality projects that have powered the industry to the next level," said Eddie Jiang, Head of Marketing at Poloniex. "I'm also thrilled to meet more outstanding developers during this event, and Poloniex is willing to provide support to the most forward-looking and innovative projects."

Yie Sean Teoh, will be joining as Judge from Poloniex, who joined the company in September 2021 as Listings Manager and is himself a seasoned crypto investor. Prior to joining Poloniex, Teoh had worked in the Banking, Finance, and Asset Management industry for six years. He graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics in 2010 and passed the third and final exam of the CFA qualification in 2014.

Huobi Incubator

Huobi Incubator is the project incubation arm of Huobi Group. It is positioned as a professional investment incubator integrating industry research, investment fund, and accelerator. It is committed to helping the next generation of blockchain entrepreneurs and technical teams grow at a high speed.

"Huobi Incubator has been committed to incubating projects in the Web3 field since its establishment and has partnered with multiple organizations and companies to launch the Web3 Scholarship to fund projects in this field," said Zhe Li, Head of Research. "This synergistic partnership with the TRON and BTTC ecosystem will help mentor aspiring Web3 projects, so all users of the Internet will benefit from the innovation put forward by up-and-coming developer talents."

From the Huobi Incubator, Jinbin Xie will be joining the judging panel, the Senior Investment Manager at Huobi Strategic Investments, specializing in cross-chain, layer 2, privacy tech, and Web3. With tremendous accredited experience being a startup founder, Xie oversaw mass operations of a crypto community with over 100K participants. He possesses a deep understanding of challenges and problems founders are yet to face to help them eliminate any barriers on the way to their success.

Huobi Ventures

Huobi Ventures is focused on growing its venture investment portfolio and supporting blockchain projects through long-term investment strategies. Huobi Ventures aims to identify strategic opportunities across different blockchain verticals to complement and expand Huobi's product offerings. In addition, Huobi will integrate acquisitions into its growing suite of blockchain-enabled applications and services to expand the business into new markets.

"The TRON team is ambitious and has achieved a lot in the past year," said Evans HuangFu, Senior Investment Manager. "We are looking forward to supporting founders with great vision and execution in the TRON ecosystem at the early stages."

From Huobi Ventures, Haijing Lin will be joining, who serves as their Investment Director at this arm of Huobi Global. Lin is a seasoned equity-turned-crypto venture investor with extensive and intimate experience in project positioning strategy during blockchain projects' complete lifecycle incubation.

Gate.io

In the last eight years, Gate.io has strived to provide its users with the best trading experience. Gate.io is one of the top 10 crypto exchanges globally, listing high-quality crypto assets. The platform features low transaction fees and offers over 1,200+ crypto assets.

From Gate.io, Mariela Tánchez will be joining the judging panel, the International Business Development Manager for Gate.io. She has been involved in many startup blockchain projects and helped support many blockchain foundations to expand crypto knowledge. Her philosophy is that everyone should have access to a fair economic system, and blockchain is the solution to that.

"We have been a supporter of various TRON-based project listings and will keep supporting TRON's ecosystem," said Mariela Tánchez. "We'll also take investment and listing of TRON-based projects into consideration. We welcome TRON-based projects to integrate with GateChain. We are happy to support the growth of the TRON ecosystem, search for great projects to invest in and list, and build further relationships between GateChain and TRON/BTTC. We consider DAO and Web3 to be crypto's future and hold optimism for GateChain's upcoming achievement."

KuCoin Ventures

KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange (boasting over 10 million users), now accessible in over 207 countries, with over 600 digital assets to choose from. Currently, the platform offers P2P fiat trading, staking, spot trading, lending, and margin trading.

From Kucoin, James will be joining as judge, a Senior Associate at KuCoin Ventures and a proactive investor in the crypto space, specializing in the infrastructure & layer fields. Fang is a solid supporter of the builders of Web3 and wants to be part of the team. He led the investment into Pocket Network and other such infrastructure projects.

"We are excited to see BTTC tapping into Web3 and are pumped to partner with the TRON Grand Hackathon to support the ecosystem," said James. "BTTC is building a multi-chain layer2 solution for EVM compatible chains, which we see as a great value-add for both Web3 and the KuCoin ecosystem. In addition, we believe in becoming builders' co-founders and friends by providing insights as well as resources."

As part of the Hackathon, the team will be hosting a few of the judges and partners on the “Around the Block” podcast series streamed live on TRON DAO YouTube and DLive Protocol (a truly decentralized live streaming platform).

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting nearly 100M monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years, with over 78 million users on the blockchain, upwards of 2.8 billion transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum in April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a purely community-governed DAO.

