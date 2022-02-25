Fanpage & Athlete Licensing Company Bring NFTs to College Sports



Fanpage LLC, proprietor of the polygon Fanpage NFT platform has become the exclusive NFT provider for Athlete Licensing Company (ALC), and together have already begun bringing the NFT opportunity to top tier college athletes as a way for them to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

The recent partnership has already begun to pay dividends as NFT projects have commenced for some of the top-rated athletes in all of college sports. "Partnering with ALC is a fantastic opportunity for us," said Billy Rodgers, Fanpage CEO. "Not only does it give us the ability to work with some of the most promising college athletes in the US, but also to work with amazing people. The team at ALC is brilliant, committed and has an amazing vision for their company. But more than that, as former college athletes, they have a true heart for the kids they represent that comes through in everything they do. We're expecting a ton of success together."

The partnership provides an end-to-end opportunity for players to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness within the hottest and fastest growing industry of NFTs. From concepting, creation, pricing, inventory and roll-out strategies from Fanpage to royalty collection, compliance, intellectual property protection and administrative support on from ALC. "Fanpage and our sports agency partners have recognized and been catalysts to bring this best-in-class NIL opportunity to these elite athletes and the fans that support them," said Bobby Bramhall, ALC President. "Now, school supporters can rally around their favorite players to gain access to exclusive limited memorabilia that can skyrocket in value and support the careers of these student athletes."

The group is launching their first series with 7 of the top-rated NCAA Baseball players from 3 of the top sports agencies in the country: Ballengee Group, The Bledsoe Agency, and MSM Sports, Inc. titled "The Future All-Stars" which includes Tre Morgan from LSU, Tanner Witt from University of Texas, Logan Tanner from Mississippi State, Roman Kimball from Notre Dame, Micah Dallas from Texas A&M, Cam Brown from TCU, and Trey Gibson from Liberty University. The series will feature a different athlete each week for 7 weeks, beginning with Tre Morgan on Feb. 25.

To learn more about the drop and become one of the first people to own the first-ever NFT from these Future All-Stars, visit tremorgan@fanpage.com

About Athlete Licensing Company (ALC):

ALC is a tech-enabled, name, image and likeness (NIL) company that provides transparent royalty collection, rights protection, and best-in-class athlete brand management and monetization services. As a software-as-a-service company, ALC also offers an ancillary platform for NIL monetization that partners with student-athletes, agencies, collectives, sponsors and donors. ALC boasts a wealth of experience in the intellectual property world and brings significant expertise in NCAA-compliance requirements, tech-enabled brand management and administrative support with monthly royalty statements to athletes. To learn more, visit athlete-licensing.com or contact Bobby Bramhall at bbramhall@athlete-licensing.com or Melia Jones at mjones@athlete-licensing.com.

About Fanpage:

Fanpage is a boutique NFT platform for Music Artists, Athletes, Brands and Influencers, with a mission to bring NFTs to the masses. The company works hand-n-hand with Creators from design and creation to pricing, inventory and roll-out strategy. Fanpage then provides its Creators with the tools to sell their NFTs directly to their fans using a simple credit card transaction, while also catering to NFT enthusiasts by allowing Fanpage NFTs to be transferred and resold on third-party marketplaces. Investors include iHeartMedia, Townsquare Media, and Mike Whelan, Principal of Verity Instruments. To learn more, visit fanpage.com or contact at info@fanpage.com



