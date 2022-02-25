CoinLoan Is Excited to Report 2021 Results

Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - In line with the global crypto boom of 2021, CoinLoan has announced stellar annual results. While the sector saw its market cap soar by 187.5%, the only EU-regulated crypto company gained 9x more active users. Its exchange volumes rose by a whopping 2,409%.





The CoinLoan growth metrics for the year of 2021 set a record

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8625/114853_d1b42d34e494dad3_001full.jpg





These impressive figures are the result of CoinLoan's thriving innovation. It is now working on the Visa Debit Crypto Card, a cutting-edge method for storing, exchanging, and spending fiat and crypto. The company aims to build a secure and regulated ecosystem for the crypto community with a broad spectrum of services in one place. At the moment, it offers:

Crypto wallet - deposits shot up by 434%

Savings accounts in crypto - 1,718% jump in deposits

Crypto-backed loans - 2000% boost

Crypto exchange - 240x bigger volumes

The extent of CoinLoan's offering underlies its success. Last year, it added eight new cryptocurrencies for clients to sell, buy, swap, use as collateral for instant loans, and deposit to earn interest. In addition, the company has announced a series of updates for its mobile app and web platform. The enhancements include better transparency, on-demand financial reporting, and new features for corporate users.

Alex Faliushin, CEO of CoinLoan, commented on the report figures: "Our strong culture and values are the results of a business built on specialization, team spirit, integrity, and accountability. Our values shape how we conduct our business, provide services to our customers, interact with each other, and support our community. We put a strong emphasis on quality and security, scanning and crash-testing our system daily to make it stronger, and partnering with white-hat hackers to keep it ironclad."

In January 2022, CoinLoan unveiled its one-of-a-kind system for partial loan repayments. It will add more coins, introduce margin trading, enable connection to tax services, and continue enhancing its existing services. The company takes pride in its customer-centric approach and will continue to listen to its users and support them with new value-adds.

To view the CoinLoan 2021 Annual Report, please click here.

# # #

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan, a crypto business established in 2017, is the only EU-licensed company in its segment. Users of its multifaceted digital platform can use cryptocurrencies as collateral for instant loans, gain attractive APY on interest accounts, exchange coins and tokens, and access corporate services. Insurance on digital assets and stringent security standards provide comprehensive bank-grade protection.

The company's praiseworthy levels of user satisfaction result from its highly competitive conditions. CoinLoan offers attractive loan and APY rates, transparency, and around-the-clock human support. Users can manage a broad, ever-growing set of assets, including crypto, fiat currencies, and stablecoins.

CoinLoan's ultramodern technology and progressive partnerships reflect its drive for innovation. It is perpetually enhancing its offerings, providing clients with new opportunities in the crypto market.

For more information, please visit us at https://coinloan.io/



Editorial contacts:

Alla Lapidus / Alice Jiga

CoinLoan

Email: corporate@coinloan.io

Tel: +1 (657) 220-1706

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114853