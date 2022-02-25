SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022 - BFLY

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. ("Butterfly" or the "Company") BFLY This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/butterfly-network-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24075&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Butterfly, you have until April 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/butterfly-network-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24075&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

