Ongoing Investigation Reminder: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in GWG Holdings, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or "the Company") GWGH for violations of the securities laws.







The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GWG is the subject of a Wall Street Journal report on January 27, 2022, that revealed the Company had received a subpoena from the SEC requesting documents. The article claims that an attorney who considered the Company's L Bonds to be a safe investment for his retail investor clients but that "they were shocked to learn that their money was used to pay old investors while the company has been under SEC investigation." Based on this news, shares of GWG dropped by 20% in intraday trading on the same day.

