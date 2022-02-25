Los Angeles Lawyers to Help Open a Very Special Baseball Season

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) will again be standing alongside Buddy Ball, a special needs youth baseball league, during Opening Day Ceremonies on Saturday, March 5, 2022. LATLC volunteers will be on hand to distribute sporting goods and to cheer on the Buddy Ball players as they take the field in the first baseball game of the season at Heartwell Cal Ripken Park in Long Beach.
Joining Buddy Ball players on opening day has been a LATLC tradition since 2014 and was the last in-person volunteer activity at the beginning of the pandemic. Buddy Ball is a baseball league for boys, girls, and active adults with intellectual and/or physical disabilities who desire to play organized non-competitive baseball. Each player is assigned a "Buddy" that assists with playing the game. In addition, LATLC will have their booth on the day where volunteers will be distributing items such as jump ropes, hand sanitizers, stress "Lovey" hearts, and crayons and coloring books for families.
"Buddy Ball is one of our favorite events, and we are very excited to be returning for our first Opening Day since the beginning of 2020," says Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities 2022 President Steve Vartazarian. "It gives children with any type of disability or special need a chance to play baseball and grow in confidence."
The Buddy Ball Opening Day Ceremony will occur at Heartwell Cal Ripken Park at 6242 E. Carson Street, Long Beach, on Saturday, March 5, from 9 am-12 pm.
