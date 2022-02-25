FantomStarter Becomes Multi-Chain Launchpad Enabling Projects to Raise Funds on BNB Chain and Polygon

FantomStarter has recently reached a series of important milestones. After successfully raising over 1 Mil on the Fantom chain, completing the contract audit with Slow Mist, becoming mobile-friendly and just recently increasing liquidity through various listings both on a CEX and yield farming with SpookySwap.
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - The Fantom native launchpad has been making their dApp as user-friendly and straightforward for new users as possible. Starting with the user UX, they have begun improving the onboarding process for new users to FantomStarter and reworking the investment flow. Providing a seamless investing experience when raising capital for projects on any chain was the next step for FantomStarter.
FantomStarter Goes Multi-Chain
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8556/114858_5e636566a4692a01_001full.jpg
As Alex, in charge of product development, recently mentioned, "We have seen a growing interest in the Fantom Ecosystem but also seen a myriad of opportunities on other chains that foster different niches. In addition to Fantom Chain, projects will be raising capital on Binance Smart Chain and Polygon Network. Expect project initial DEX offerings to launch on one of these very soon."
Technical partners
Many are catching on and are already familiar with bridges or using different RPCs when transferring funds back and forth between EVM compatible chains according to their needs. Now users will be able to transfer assets cross-chain when investing in projects from the FantomStarter dApp, rather than rely on Multichain's platform to do this and having to open a separate app.
Powered by Multichain, the biggest multi-chain infrastructure provider in the crypto world, investing in the top blockchain networks will be as simple as connecting your wallet to one of the supported networks, and the dApp will switch to it. No "heavy lifting" will be required when transferring assets cross-chain thus optimizing the user experience efficiently.
Executing transactions via Ankr infrastructure will be faster and more efficient than directly using the public blockchain RPCs. Ankr is a fully decentralized protocol that provides load-balanced access to node clusters from anywhere in the world. Their private endpoints dynamically reduce latency between the user and the most appropriate nodes.
Both Multichain and Ankr support the principle of decentralized infrastructure, are chain agnostic and believe in the future of Multi-chain. The community can now expect the best user experience and latency possible when investing on any chain with their launchpad.
Stay Connected
Use these channels and stay connected:
Website: https://fantomstarter.io/
Blog: https://blog.fantomstarter.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fantomstarter
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nsMxVcNwy6
Media contact:
Elizabeth Kokkonen
hello@fantomstarter.io
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114858
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.