Austral Gold Files Preliminary 2021 Financial Report

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - Austral Gold Limited AGD AGLD ("Austral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its Appendix 4E Preliminary Financial Report for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021. The Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.australgold.com.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold Limited is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company whose strategy is to expand the life of its cash generating assets in Chile, restart its Casposo mine in Argentina and build a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina organically through a Tier 1 or 2 exploration strategy and via acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA and a non-controlling interest in Ensign Gold which holds the Mercur project in Utah, USA. In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the 2021 acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp), a non-controlling interest in Pampa Metals and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange AGLD and the Australian Securities Exchange. AGD. For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
For additional information please contact:
David Hwang
Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
info@australgold.com
+61 (2) 9698 5414
Ben Jarvis
Director
Austral Gold Limited
info@australgold.com
+61 413 150 448
