CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (QIM)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 25 février/February 2022) - The common shares of Quimbaya Gold Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Quimbaya Gold Inc. (“Quimbaya”) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Quimbaya is currently the holder of mining title covering approximately 1,218 hectares in Antioquia, Colombia.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Quimbaya Gold Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.
Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Quimbaya Gold Inc. (« Quimbaya ») est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et l'évaluation de propriétés minières en Amérique du Sud. Quimbaya est actuellement titulaire d'un titre minier couvrant environ 1 218 hectares à Antioquia, en Colombie.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Quimbaya Gold Inc.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|QIM
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|15 162 119
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|1 514 286
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Mining/Minier
|CUSIP:
|74841L 10 1
|ISIN:
|CA 74841L 10 1 3
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|500
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|Le 28 février/February 2022
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:
|le 31 décembre/December
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|Olympia Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for QIM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
