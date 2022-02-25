Smart Solar Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:36:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Solar Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Market Overview:

Global Smart Solar Market is valued approximately at USD 9.97 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period. Smart solar device is the equipment that aids in extracting solar energy offering, better efficiency in devices that use solar energy. This devices aids in minimizing the wastage in energy and utilizes the power in best possible way to make the energy available and improve the efficiency of devices.

Smart solar maximizes the productivity of the system as a whole, matching supply to time and demand, and more. With smart solar and a grid connection, the solar energy is mainly utilized in reducing the inadequacies of solar panels. Increasing adoption of green energy, growing emergence of smart cities, favorable regulatory compliance and surging investments in the smart grid are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, the Chinese government has committed approximately USD 101 billion to develop and enhance smart grid technology. Similarly, the Smart America Organization estimates that, government of United States has invested nearly USD 41 trillion with an aim to upgrade and modernize smart-grid infrastructure. Through this plan, both China and United States governments work to enhance the quality of life for its citizen and to create environmental sustainability. Moreover, increasing environmental awareness and technological evolution along with evolving solar industry are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high initial cost and reducing subsidies are the few factor anticipated to restraining the growth of global Smart Solar market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart Solar Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancements and early adoption of smart solar solutions and services, and wide presence of prominent players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing number of application areas in smart buildings and home automation system along with increasing implementations of smart solar-driven by improving economic conditions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Power

ABB

Itron Inc.

Echelon Corporation

Schneider Electric

Silver Spring Networks Inc.

Sensus USA, Inc.

Landis+GYR AG

Urban Green Energy (UGE) International

Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Analytics

SCADA

Remote Metering

Others

By Service:

Consulting Services

Demand Response Services

System Integration and Deployment Services

Support and Maintenance Services

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Solar Market, by Solution, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Solar Market, by Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Solar Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Smart Solar Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Solar Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Solar Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Solar Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Solar Market Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Solar Market, by Solution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Solar Market by Solution, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Solar Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Smart Solar Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Network Monitoring

5.4.2. Meter Data Management

5.4.3. Analytics

5.4.4. SCADA

5.4.5. Remote Metering

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Smart Solar Market, by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart Solar Market by Service, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart Solar Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Smart Solar Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Consulting Services

6.4.2. Demand Response Services

6.4.3. System Integration and Deployment Services

6.4.4. Support and Maintenance Services

Chapter 7. Global Smart Solar Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Smart Solar Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Smart Solar Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Smart Solar Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Commercial

7.4.2. Industrial

7.4.3. Residential

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Smart Solar Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

