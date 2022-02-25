Smart Solar Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:36:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Solar Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Smart Solar Market is valued approximately at USD 9.97 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period. Smart solar device is the equipment that aids in extracting solar energy offering, better efficiency in devices that use solar energy. This devices aids in minimizing the wastage in energy and utilizes the power in best possible way to make the energy available and improve the efficiency of devices.
Smart solar maximizes the productivity of the system as a whole, matching supply to time and demand, and more. With smart solar and a grid connection, the solar energy is mainly utilized in reducing the inadequacies of solar panels. Increasing adoption of green energy, growing emergence of smart cities, favorable regulatory compliance and surging investments in the smart grid are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, the Chinese government has committed approximately USD 101 billion to develop and enhance smart grid technology. Similarly, the Smart America Organization estimates that, government of United States has invested nearly USD 41 trillion with an aim to upgrade and modernize smart-grid infrastructure. Through this plan, both China and United States governments work to enhance the quality of life for its citizen and to create environmental sustainability. Moreover, increasing environmental awareness and technological evolution along with evolving solar industry are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high initial cost and reducing subsidies are the few factor anticipated to restraining the growth of global Smart Solar market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Smart Solar Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancements and early adoption of smart solar solutions and services, and wide presence of prominent players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing number of application areas in smart buildings and home automation system along with increasing implementations of smart solar-driven by improving economic conditions across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
GE Power
ABB
Itron Inc.
Echelon Corporation
Schneider Electric
Silver Spring Networks Inc.
Sensus USA, Inc.
Landis+GYR AG
Urban Green Energy (UGE) International
Siemens AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
Network Monitoring
Meter Data Management
Analytics
SCADA
Remote Metering
Others
By Service:
Consulting Services
Demand Response Services
System Integration and Deployment Services
Support and Maintenance Services
By Application:
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Smart Solar Market, by Solution, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Smart Solar Market, by Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Smart Solar Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Smart Solar Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Smart Solar Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Smart Solar Market Dynamics
3.1. Smart Solar Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Smart Solar Market Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Smart Solar Market, by Solution
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Smart Solar Market by Solution, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Smart Solar Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Smart Solar Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Network Monitoring
5.4.2. Meter Data Management
5.4.3. Analytics
5.4.4. SCADA
5.4.5. Remote Metering
5.4.6. Others
Chapter 6. Global Smart Solar Market, by Service
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Smart Solar Market by Service, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Smart Solar Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Smart Solar Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Consulting Services
6.4.2. Demand Response Services
6.4.3. System Integration and Deployment Services
6.4.4. Support and Maintenance Services
Chapter 7. Global Smart Solar Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Smart Solar Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Smart Solar Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Smart Solar Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Commercial
7.4.2. Industrial
7.4.3. Residential
For more information about this report visit: >>Smart solar Market"
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Smart Solar Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
The post Smart Solar Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
