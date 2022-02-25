Avalon Announces the Results of Its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. AVL AVLNF ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 24, 2022 at 10:00am (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 11, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Director Number of Votes Cast Percentage of Votes Cast Donald Bubar In Favour:

Withheld: 66,450,046

2,938,847 95.76%

4.24% Alan Ferry In Favour:

Withheld: 66,402,538

2,986,355 95.70%

4.30% Naomi Johnson In Favour:

Withheld: 66,820,341

2,568,552 96.30%

3.70% John E. Fisher In Favour:

Withheld: 66,898,218

2,490,675 96.41%

3.59% Marilyn Spink In Favour:

Withheld: 66,203,922

3,184,971 95.41%

4.59% Harvey L. A. Yesno In Favour:

Withheld: 67,003,668

2,385,225 96.56%

3.44%

At the Meeting, shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company.

At 2:00pm, the Company hosted a second virtual shareholders meeting with 41 attendees during which President & CEO, Don Bubar provided an Update Presentation on the Company's recent activities and future plans. A copy of this presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/investors/presentations.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, directly at 416-723-9132.

