Avalon Announces the Results of Its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. AVL AVLNF ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 24, 2022 at 10:00am (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 11, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|Director
|Number of Votes Cast
|Percentage of Votes Cast
|Donald Bubar
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|66,450,046
2,938,847
|95.76%
4.24%
|Alan Ferry
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|66,402,538
2,986,355
|95.70%
4.30%
|Naomi Johnson
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|66,820,341
2,568,552
|96.30%
3.70%
|John E. Fisher
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|66,898,218
2,490,675
|96.41%
3.59%
|Marilyn Spink
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|66,203,922
3,184,971
|95.41%
4.59%
|Harvey L. A. Yesno
|In Favour:
Withheld:
|67,003,668
2,385,225
|96.56%
3.44%
At the Meeting, shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company.
At 2:00pm, the Company hosted a second virtual shareholders meeting with 41 attendees during which President & CEO, Don Bubar provided an Update Presentation on the Company's recent activities and future plans. A copy of this presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/investors/presentations.
About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.
For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, directly at 416-723-9132.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114856
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.