Graphene Oxide Market Overview, Dynamics, Segments, Size and Scope Forecast 2022-2031

"Global Graphene Oxide Market is valued approximately USD 11.27 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.24 % over the forecast period. Graphene Oxide is unique material which is a single monomolecular layer of graphite with numerous oxygen containing functionalities. It is a nanomaterial generally prepared by Hummer's Method. The growing use of Graphene Oxides in numerous industries such as Energy storage, Solar Power generation and Electronics. Graphene oxides are used in various forms in these industries generally powder, Suspension, Sheets, films and more. The excessive use of Graphene Oxide in these industries drives the market growth. For instance: the conductive films made from Graphene Oxide are used in manufacture of Solar Cells and coatings of electronics. The boost in the adoption of Solar Power generation and the surge in the penetration of consumer electronics drives the demand for Graphene Oxide. As per Statista, the revenue in the consumer electronics industry reached USD 384 billion in 2020 with a user penetration of 22.3% and is expected to reach 34.8% by 2025. While, the Solar Power capacity across the globe increased to 509.3 GW in 2018 from just 5 GW in 2005. Further, the unique properties of Graphene Oxide such as excellent absorption of DNA and high biocompatibility lures its utilization in Biomedical industry fostering the market growth. However, technical limitations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, rise in research and development in Graphene Oxide use presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Graphene Oxide market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing research and development along with rapid growth in manufacturing would create lucrative growth prospects for the Graphene Oxide market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Garmor

ACS Material

Cheap Tubes Inc.

The Sixth Element Materials Technology Co. Ltd,

BGT Materials Limited

UNIPL

Allightec Co., Ltd.

Shandong Leadernano Technology Co. LTD

Nanoinnova Technologies SL

E WAY Technology Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Graphene Oxide Powder

Graphene Oxide Solution

By Application:

Transparent Conductive Films

Composites

Energy-related Materials

Biology and Medicine

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Graphene Oxide Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

