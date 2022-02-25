Liquid Applied Membranes Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:31:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Liquid Applied Membranes Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market is valued approximately at USD 17.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period. Liquid Applied Membranes is a waterproofing chemical that cures to form a rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membrane which is applied over many substrates such as concrete, bitumen and asphalt. It is used in various applications including roofing, wet rooms, basements, walls, building structures, tank lining and roadways. The increasing infrastructural spending and rising awareness about the benefits of liquid applied membranes resulting in cost effective construction are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on 10th February 2020, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that 3.2 million houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), out of the total sanctioned 1.03 crore houses in India. Also, as per Statista, the global technology spending on smart city initiative was USD 81 billion in 2018 and is estimated to rise by USD 189.5 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will accelerate the demand for this market. For instance: on 17th March 2020, Sika AG invested in a new production facility for SikaProof® structural waterproofing membrane at its existing site in Sarnen, Switzerland. This plant facility will aim to fuels the demand for high-grade and long-lasting waterproofing systems and projected to double the sale of SikaProof® structural waterproofing membrane by 2023. Whereas, availability of substitutes, such as sheet membranes, for large-scale, open surfaces is the major factor restraining the growth of global Liquid Applied Membranes market during the forecast period.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111745
The regional analysis of global Liquid Applied Membranes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing population and urbanization, the need for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in this region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sika AG
GCP Applied Technologies
Carlisle Companies
Soprema Group
Mapei S.p.A.
BASF SE
Fosroc
Johns Manville
RENOLIT
Tremco Incorporated
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Bituminous Membranes
Elastomeric Membranes
Cementitious Membranes
By Application:
Roofing
Walls
Building Structures
Roadways
By End-Use Industry:
Residential Construction
Commercial Construction
Public Infrastructure
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111745
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Liquid Applied Membranes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market Dynamics
3.1. Liquid Applied Membranes Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Bituminous Membranes
5.4.2. Elastomeric Membranes
5.4.3. Cementitious Membranes
Chapter 6. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Liquid Applied Membranes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Roofing
6.4.2. Walls
6.4.3. Building Structures
6.4.4. Roadways
For more information about this report visit: Liquid Applied Membranes Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Liquid Applied Membranes Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.