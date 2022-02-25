Connected Enterprises Market: With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 09:32:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Connected Enterprises Market is expected to be around US$ 1.90 Trillion by 2031 at a CAGR of 31.3% in the given forecast period.



Connected services platform is a next generation middleware technology made to assist organizations utilized and managed information from the billions of internet-enabled systems in a completely API-centric architecture. Enterprises have incalculable physical resources going from devices to hardware anddifferent systems. This is especially important in enterprises that want to adjust information technology(IT) and operational technology(OT) functions. The connected enterprise opens new universal of chance through more connectivity and information sharing. Theyhelp us optimize facilities and supplier network for increased visibility and better decision-making. It makes the highest of technology advances similar data analyticsfrom big data, remote monitoring and portability. It utilized them to assistance manufacturers to increase productivity, secure the environment, ensure the operations are safe and growth manufacturing intelligence.



How Big is the Global Connected Enterprises Market?



The Connected Enterprises Market is expected to be around US$ 1.90 Trillion by 2025 at a CAGR of 31.3% in the given forecast period.



The major driving factors of Connected Enterprises Market are as follows:



Growing need for automation and cloud computing across industries

Understanding the potential of voluminous data for better procedures and operations

Decline cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices

Steep surge in technological advancements such as big data, cloud, and mobile devices

Growing demand for system integrations

The restraining factors of Connected Enterprises Market are as follows:



High cost of deployment

Data Management and Interoperability

Absenceof uniform iot standards and technology skills



The Connected Enterprises Market is segmented on the lines of its platform, service, solution, vertical and regional. Based on platform segmentation it covers device management, connectivity management, application enablement. Based on service segmentation it covers professional services, consulting services, integration and deployment services, support and maintenance, managed services. Based on solution segmentation it covers real-time collaboration, enterprise infrastructure management, streaming analytics, security solution, data management, remote monitoring system, network management, mobile workforce management, customer experience management, asset performance management. Based on vertical segmentation it covers BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and ecommerce, telecommunication and it, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, media and enterprises, others. The Connected Enterprises Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Bosch (Germany), Honeywell International (U.S.), GE (U.S.), Accelerite (U.S.), Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.), and PTC (U.S.) Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Connected Enterprises Market has been segmented as below:



By Platform Analysis:



Connectivity Management

Application Enablement

Device Management





By Solution Analysis:



Customer Experience Management

Asset Performance Management

Streaming Analytics

Mobile Workforce Management

Data Management

Security Solution

Real-Time Collaboration

Enterprise Infrastructure Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Management



By Service Analysis:



Managed Services

Consulting Services

Professional Services

Integration and Deployment Services

Support and Maintenance





By Verticals Analysis:



Media and Enterprises

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecommunication and IT

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others



