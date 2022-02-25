IoT Insurance Market: Global Outlook, Business Opportunity, Upcoming Trends, Recent Development, Growth Drivers, Strategy, Key Players, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 09:30:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The IOT Insurance Market is expected to be around US$ 192 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 65.5% in the given forecast period.



IOT is nothing but web of connected devices, machine, people and organizations that can interact with one another. With The growing GDPs of many countries across the world has favored the growth of IOT insurance segment. With the raise in per capita income of middle class and rising income group employees the IOT insurance is gaining much of the attention of many companies associating to it. The IOT has made the insurance sector to change its way of thinking and doing business. With the help of IOT enabled product it can now give real time assessment of data, useful and important data for insurers to help track the health, discover any threats relating to health and reduce the risk of policyholders, with all these available data the relationship between the policyholders and insurers will increase. With the help of IOT on board products the insurance companies will now give accurate GPS, distance driven and speed, acceleration and everything with a click of a button for correct premium policies and stop any malpractices.



How Big is the Global IoT Insurance Market?

The major driving factors of IoT Insurance Market are as follows:



Developing economies implementing IOT products

Use of IOT devices improves the insurance services

Demand for cloud platforms and various value added services in insurance sector is growing

Less risks related to premiums and costs



The restraining factors of IoT Insurance Market are as follows:



Web of associated gadgets make protection concerns

Though regulatory implications



The IoT Insurance Market is segmented on the lines of its insurance application, insurance type and regional. Based on insurance application segmentation it covers automotive and transportation, home and commercial buildings, life and health, business and enterprise, consumer electronics and industrial machines, travel, agriculture. Based on insurance type segmentation it covers property and casualty (P&C) insurance, health insurance, life insurance, others. The IoT Insurance Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IoT insurance ecosystems comprises OEMs such as Google Inc. (U.S.), and Lemonade Inc. (U.S.) among others; the system manufacturers, software providers, and connectivity providers includes SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Zonoff Inc. (U.S.), and Accenture PLC (Ireland); service providers include LexisNexis (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany) and others. The end users are the insurance companies such as AXA Insurance (France), American International Group, Inc. (U.S.), and Allianz SE (Germany), American Family Insurance (U.S.), among others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The IoT Insurance Market has been segmented as below: (Accordingly)



By Insurance Application Analysis:



Travel

Agriculture

Life and Health

Automotive and Transportation

Home and Commercial Buildings

Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines

Business and Enterprise



By Insurance Type Analysis:



Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance

Others

Pension Insurance

Farmers' Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Pet Insurance

Savings and Investments Insurance

Cyber Insurance



