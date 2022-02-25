EMEA IoT Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 09:28:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The EMEA IoT Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 633.50 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 31.5% in the given forecast period.
EMEA is a shorthand description meaning Europe, Middle East and Africa. It is utilized by associations and governments, also in marketing and business. Internet of Things (IoT) combines physical and implicit worlds, creating smart environments. The Internet of things is the internetworking of physical devices, vehicles buildings, and other items with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and network connectivity that enable these objects to collect and exchange data. By analyzing this anonymized data, they were able to identify trends that will be beneficial to their customers in better managing their IoT deployments. Based on the network activity they were able to gather, the idea for this new product was formed. The enables customers to collect, manage and analyze sensor data for IoT and M2M applications and devices. Although this provides customers with a good baseline at the application and device level, the analytics of the network. There needs to be an ecosystem to make it all work, though. Multiservice operators are beginning to offer services to enable the smart home – it can't just be about the consumer hooking up some devices with an app to control it all. That's too complicated, except for the more technical consumer, and the economics are still a tough sell.
How Big is the Global EMEA IoT Market?
The major driving factors of EMEA IoT Market are as follows:
Growth in smart city projects
Development needs for vertical/industry specific solution
Rise in number of smartphone users.
Growth in Internet Penetration and Network Connectivity
The restraining factors of EMEA IoT Market are as follows:
High cost of IoT solutions
Political Instability
The EMEA IoT Market is segmented on the lines of its application, component and regional. Based on applicationsegmentation it covers building & home automation, smart energy, smart manufacturing, connected logistics, connected health, smart retail, smart mobility & transportation, security & emergencies, smart environment, others. Based on component segmentation it covers platform, software solution, service. The EMEA IoT Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and PTC Inc. (U.S.), among others.
The EMEA IoT Market has been segmented as below:
By Component Analysis:
Platform
Network Management Software
Device Management Platform
Application Management Software
Software Solution
Security Solution
Remote Monitoring System
Data Management
Network Bandwidth Management
Real-time Stream Analytics
Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Application Analysis:
Smart Energy
Smart Mobility & Transportation
Smart Retail
Smart Environment
Building & Home Automation
Security & Emergencies
Smart Manufacturing
Connected Logistics
Connected Health
Others
