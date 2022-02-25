Function-as-a-Service Market: What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031?

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 09:22:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Function-as-a-Service Market is expected to be around US$ 23.80 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 32.7% in the given forecast period.



Function as a Service (FaaS) is a classification of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and succeed application functionalities without the difficulty of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developed and launching an application. This exempts the users from the responsible of building and maintaining the infrastructure by offering a platform to create, run, and manage applications. This Basically is a distribute system that empowers to utilizedcalculation from the cloud through an API. It includes an event driven mechanism wherein the code or function is executed whenever a certain event is triggered. In the cloud provider takes, the responsibility of finding the server for the execution of this code or function written by the users. It is understood to be one of the most effective offering as it includes of paying for only those assets that are consumed during execution.



How Big is the Global Function-as-a-Service Market?



The Function-as-a-Service Market is expected to be around US$ 23.80 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 32.7% in the given forecast period.



The major driving factors of Function-as-a-Service Market are as follows:



Development of hosted services

Changefromimproves to server less computing

Micro serviceBased Deployment

Informal to deploy, manage, and run

The restraining factors of Function-as-a-Service Market are as follows:



Application movability on various cloud environments

Problems with third party services

Complexity in operation and architecture



The Function-as-a-Service Market is segmented on the lines of its user type, service type, application, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical and regional. Based on user type segmentation it covers developer-centric FaaS, operator-centric FaaS. Based on service type segmentation it covers automation and integration service, micro service monitoring and management service, API management service, support and maintenance, training and consulting, others (Metering and Billing). Based on application segmentation it covers web-based and mobile application, research and academic application, others (Stream Processing and Media Processing). Based on deployment model segmentation it covers public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. Based on organization size segmentation it covers small and medium enterprise (SME), large enterprise. Based on industry vertical segmentation it covers BFSI, telecommunication and ITES, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, manufacturing, media and entertainment, others. The Function-as-a-Service Marketon geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



REPORT SCOPE:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Function-as-a-Service Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), Infosys Ltd. (India), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), and Fiorano Software and Affiliates (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Function-as-a-Service Market has been segmented as below:



By Application Analysis:



Research and Academic Application

Web-based and Mobile Application

Others (Stream Processing and Media Processing)





By User Type Analysis:



Developer-Centric FaaS

Operator-Centric FaaS



By Service Type Analysis:



Training and Consulting

Micro service Monitoring and Management Service

Automation and Integration Service

API Management Service

Support and Maintenance

Others (Metering and Billing)



By Deployment Model Analysis:



Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud



By Organization Size Analysis:



Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large enterprise



By Industry Vertical Analysis:



Telecommunication and ITES

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Others



