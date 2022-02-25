Digital Transformation Market: Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 09:16:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to be around US$ 911 billion by 2031 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 18.5% in the given forecast period.



Digital revolution is reworking many components of commercial enterprise or even whole industries. Digital transformation is the use of virtual technology including social media, mobility, analytics, and extra. These technology may additionally use through companies to enhance or add extra capabilities to their conventional enterprise methods and additionally to hold client relationships. Digital transformation is the final results of changes that arise with the software of superior digital technology.



How Big is the Global Digital Transformation Market?



The major driving factors of Global Digital Transformation Market are as follows:



Improved expansion of internet of things.

Raise innovation accessible by digitalization technique

Growing infiltration of mobile devices and apps



The restraining factors of Global Digital Transformation Market are as follows:



Small security for highly confidential data

Need alertness about benefits of digitalization

The Global Digital Transformation Market is segmented on the lines of its component, deployment, end user, business type, vertical and regional. Component segment is classified into solution and service. Under deployment segmentation it covers cloud and on premises. End user segmentation covers small and medium businesses and enterprises. Based on business segmentation it covers B2B (Business-to-Business), B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) and B2C (Business-to-Consumer). Vertical segment is classified into BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, academia & research, retail and government. The Global Digital Transformation Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Digital Transformation Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include SAP AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Adobe Systems (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (HP) (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), and Kelltontech (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



The Global Digital Transformation Market has been segmented as below:



By Deployment Analysis



Cloud

On-Premises



By Component Analysis



Solution

Service



By Business type Analysis



B2B (Business-to-Business)

B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer)

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)





By End User Analysis



Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)

Enterprises



By Vertical Analysis



BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Academia & Research

Retail

Government



