Digital Transformation Market: Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast: 2022-2031

The Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to be around US$ 911 billion by 2031 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 18.5% in the given forecast period.
Digital revolution is reworking many components of commercial enterprise or even whole industries. Digital transformation is the use of virtual technology including social media, mobility, analytics, and extra. These technology may additionally use through companies to enhance or add extra capabilities to their conventional enterprise methods and additionally to hold client relationships. Digital transformation is the final results of changes that arise with the software of superior digital technology.
How Big is the Global Digital Transformation Market?
The Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to be around US$ 911 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 18.5% in the given forecast period.
The major driving factors of Global Digital Transformation Market are as follows:
Improved expansion of internet of things.
Raise innovation accessible by digitalization technique
Growing infiltration of mobile devices and apps
The restraining factors of Global Digital Transformation Market are as follows:
Small security for highly confidential data
Need alertness about benefits of digitalization
The Global Digital Transformation Market is segmented on the lines of its component, deployment, end user, business type, vertical and regional. Component segment is classified into solution and service. Under deployment segmentation it covers cloud and on premises. End user segmentation covers small and medium businesses and enterprises. Based on business segmentation it covers B2B (Business-to-Business), B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) and B2C (Business-to-Consumer). Vertical segment is classified into BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, academia & research, retail and government. The Global Digital Transformation Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for Digital Transformation and related technologies.
2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.
3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Digital Transformation Market.
4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
REPORT SCOPE:
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Digital Transformation Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include SAP AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Adobe Systems (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (HP) (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), and Kelltontech (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.
The Global Digital Transformation Market has been segmented as below:
By Deployment Analysis
Cloud
On-Premises
By Component Analysis
Solution
Service
By Business type Analysis
B2B (Business-to-Business)
B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer)
B2C (Business-to-Consumer)
By End User Analysis
Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)
Enterprises
By Vertical Analysis
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Automotive
Manufacturing
Academia & Research
Retail
Government
