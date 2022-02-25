Global Ultrasound Devices Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 09:15:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Ultrasound Devices Market is expected to be around US$ 8.5 billion by 2031 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% in the given forecast period.



Ultrasound device are normally used for imaging within the healthcare enterprise; it enables to image the internal organs of the body. Especially, it's far used to help or manual interventional techniques in developing. It is freed from radiation danger, portable, and comparatively inexpensive when as compared with other imaging modalities, such as magnetic resonance and computed tomography. Ultrasound screening is considered as a gold fashionable for fetal screening globally. Accordingly, the growing birth costs and in-vitro fertilization remedy rates are fueling the demand for sonography devices.



How Big is the Global Ultrasound Devices Market?



The major driving factors of Global Ultrasound Devices Market are as follows:



Technical advancement in ultrasound

Increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases

Increase in the worldwide geriatric population

Rising public private funds, investments, and grants

The restraining factors of Global Ultrasound Devices Market are as follows:



Lack of skilled sonographers

Adverse healthcare reforms in the U.S.



The Global Ultrasound Devices Market is segmented on the lines of its portability, device display, technology, application and regional. Based on portability segmentation it covers trolley /cart based ultrasound devices and compact /handheld ultrasound devices. Device display is classified into color ultrasound devices and black and white ultrasound devices. Technology is further segmented into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound. Diagnostic ultrasound is classified into 2D ultrasound, 3D & 4D ultrasound and Doppler ultrasound. Therapeutic ultrasound is classified into high intensity focused ultrasound and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. Based on application segmentation it covers radiology/general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, vascular, urology and other applications. The Global ultrasound devices Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for Ultrasound Devices and related technologies.



2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Ultrasound Devices Market.



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.



5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Ultrasound Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd. , Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. , FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ,Esaote S.p.A., Mindray Medical International Ltd., and Analogic Corporation . Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



The Global Ultrasound Devices Market has been segmented as below:



By Portability Analysis



Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices



By Device Display Analysis



Color Ultrasound Devices

Black and White Ultrasound Devices



By Technology Analysis



Diagnostic Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound

High-intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy



By Application Analysis



Radiology/General Imaging

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Cardiology

Vascular

Urology

Other Applications



