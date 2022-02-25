A Firefighter-Owned Utah Company Just Won 'The Best Indoor Product' at the International Builders Show With Their Secret Hidden Bookcase Doors

Hidden Pantry Door
Pantry Door designed and manufactured by Murphy Door.
Murphy Door Inc., the leading manufacturer in producing Hidden Door Systems since 2013, was just named Best Indoor Product at the 2022 International Builders' Show. This Builders Show is the largest light construction trade show in the world. With over 200 products finalists, the NAHB had eight total categories to award. Finalists were judged based on innovation, functionality, and design. Murphy Door had five products chosen in two different categories, with the Flush Mount Pantry Door winning the "Best Indoor Product".
Jeremy Barker started Murphy Door in 2013 as a side hustle while he was a full-time fighter in Roy, Utah. Murphy Door Inc. has since grown to be the leader in hidden door systems, having two manufacturing facilities located in Utah and Kentucky and has consistently been in the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America.
Murphy Door has been featured in the HGTV Smart Home 2021, as well as on Fox & Friends with Skip Bedell, DIY, and This Old House, https://murphydoor.com/pages/featured-on. Murphy Doors have quickly become the "Must Have" item in new homes and remodels. These hidden door/secret passage systems are beautifying homes and adding functionality to every room in the home. Their door systems have been used for everything from functional pantry doors seamlessly adding storage to a kitchen, to closet doors with hampers or drawers that replace the unused door space. Murphy Beds are another piece in the "Maximize Your Space" puzzle that will not only wow the neighbors but become a highly used piece within your home. Whether you have a room you wish to keep concealed, a discerning buyer that require the safety of a panic room or lack the space to dedicate to a seldom-used guest room; Murphy Door Inc. has an answer. See more at https://murphydoor.com/pages/gallery-2021.
Jeremy G. Barker, Murphy Door Inc. CEO, states, "It's been truly humbling to see what we have become in such a short period of time, and I can not wait to see where we can go."
Murphy Door is actively seeking retailers, wholesalers, contractors, cabinet makers, and closet system companies around the world to carry their product line and help them fulfill these high-demand products. Please visit their website at https://murphydoor.com for more information.
Email: marketing@murphydoor.com
Phone: 888-458-5911
