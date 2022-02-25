Registration is Open for the 2nd Annual Yoga Warrior Competition

LEWES, Del. - February 25, 2022 - (

In its second year, the Yoga Warrior Competition invites yoga enthusiasts worldwide to register to become the 2022 Yoga Warrior. The title comes with an all-inclusive, spiritually enriching trip to the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona, a professional photoshoot, an exclusive 2-page advertorial in the pages of Yoga Journal, and $10,000 cash. Anyone with a passion for yoga and a desire to share their incredible journey with a community of like-minded individuals can sign up now.

Last year's winner, Vietnamese-born Hue Nguyen is passionate about sharing the gift of self-care and mind-body discipline. She has been practicing yoga since 2009 and currently teaches at Hot Yoga Markham studio in Ontario. Nguyen's deep-rooted love for yoga propelled her to become an instructor, and during the Competition, the support of her community guided her to the finish line.

This year, the Yoga Warrior Competition has four sponsors that share the passion for promoting a lifestyle of optimism, positivity, and mindfulness. MantraBand is a female-owned small business that offers simple and elegant uplifting messages on bracelets and other jewelry. Yoga Democracy creates high-quality, sustainable garments that support the people, the planet, and all aspects of the yoga lifestyle. YogiTunes is a music service that provides top-quality soundtracks for yoga, meditation, movement, and other healing arts. And CIVANA is a destination wellness resort tucked among 20+ acres of succulent-studded Sonoran Desert.

The Yoga Warrior Competition supports veterans recovering from post-traumatic stress and other psychological difficulties. Yoga Warrior, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to the Veterans Yoga Project, a nonprofit organization helping veterans, service members, and first responders bridge the gap from post-traumatic stress to post-traumatic growth.

If interested in competing in the Yoga Warrior Competition, register here.

