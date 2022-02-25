Spain's Biggest Neo-Bank Bnext Issues Its B3X Token on March 1st

MADRID - February 25, 2022 - (

Bnext is the biggest Spanish neobank with a vision to become a leading financial technology platform in Spanish-speaking nations through its growing ecosystem of innovative financial products. The 1st phase of its upcoming B3X token sale will start on Tuesday 1st March 2022.

Who is Bnext?

Already a giant in many Spanish-speaking countries, Bnext is a next-generation bank that offers its users secure, transparent, blockchain-based International money transfers. The company has already helped over 750,000 people to achieve financial freedom with its cryptocurrency remittance service, whilst typing into a 120 billion dollar market. In June 2021 Bnext partnered with crypto industry leader Algorand, who is both a major shareholder in the Neo-bank and the provider of the blockchain network that underpins the Bnext app.

Bnext Wallet App

The Bnext digital app lets users seamlessly send, receive, and request money using blockchain technology. Setting up an account is free, comes with an IBAN number, and both a virtual and physical card. In just a few minutes customers can set up an account, download the app, and start managing funds from their address book immediately.

The app uses the Algorands low-cost, high-performance blockchain network "from the back" to send USDC to the destination, then seamlessly off-ramps to a Bnext account in the desired fiat currency. This unique system guarantees instant, blockchain-based international bank transfers. The App is available on the App Store, Google Play, and in Huawei AppGallery, so more people than ever will regain control of their finances.

Bnext: The Next-World Banking Marketplace

The Bnext marketplace has an array of tools designed for users to grow, manage and save their money. It provides multiple advanced tools that the everyday user needs to grow and manage their capital safely, and securely. The marketplace offers high-interest savings accounts, investment opportunities, loan financing, insurance, mortgages, travel, and more.

There is also a strong focus on the benefit of cryptocurrency as Bnext customers have the ability to buy and sell digital currencies and many other ways for users to grow their wealth, including index funds, fixed-term deposits, and a rewards program.

B3X Utility Token

The Bnext (B3X) ERC20 token is a utility token hosted on the standard Ethereum Blockchain network. The maximum amount of issued tokens is capped at 3.5 billion, with 504 million of those tokens available in Phase One of the upcoming token sale. The purpose of the token is to help strengthen the community, offer value to all Bnext users and accelerate international expansion.

Token Sale Info

The funds received from the token sale will help Bnext scale its operations to Latin America and later globally, creating a platform that will serve as a bridge between the traditional financial system and the DeFI ecosystem that BNext is building.

The B3X token sale will be staggered over two phases with the first phase starting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (1 pm EST) Anyone interested in reserving B3X in advance can do so via the Bit2Me launchpad in 4 simple steps:

Open an account Select the phase and amount Check position in the list Complete B3X reservation

There will be a total of 504,000,000 B3X tokens Available at a price of €0.015 per token. The token sale will start at 1pm EST on March 1st, 2022 and will end on March 7th 2022. The B3X token price at Phase One will be at a 25% discount to the token price at phase two and there is already a large amount of interest with over 8,000 members currently signed up to participate in the token sale.

To learn more about how more people are taking back full control of their finances visit the Bnext website.

Bnext is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

