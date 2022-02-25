How to Strengthen a Brand's Authority With Content

NEW YORK - February 25, 2022 - (

In business, authority creates a layer of trust that helps brands stand out from their competitors to capture the attention of their target audience.

Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution, understands the importance of building and strengthening a brand's authority. And, that's because a foundational piece to the success Newswire continues to create for its clients lies in its ability to craft and distribute newsworthy content that leads to earned media mentions.

"Content is the thread that pulls companies and their target audiences together," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "By developing content that answers questions, solves problems, commentates on trending topics, and more, brands are able to build and strengthen their authority in their industry."

Newswire is sharing three ways companies can use content to their advantage:

Press release distribution - When an organization has something to announce, like a charity event, a product launch, a partnership, or a new study, for example, leverage the power of press releases to gain credibility. When the media talks positively about a company, people listen. That's why press releases are a valuable marketing vehicle to create and share content that strengthens a brand's credibility and authority.

- Case studies, white papers, and research reports all help showcase a company's expertise. Creating and publishing these educational resources shows and doesn't just tell, that a brand is a credible source that can be trusted for industry knowledge. Guest blog - Consider publishing content on other popular and relevant websites. Not only can brands reach a wider audience, but guest blogging also creates opportunities to earn valuable backlinks that can improve a company's search engine optimization (SEO) performance and in turn build authority.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping small and midsize businesses grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

