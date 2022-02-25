cbdMD Signs Multi-Year Partnership with INDYCAR driver and 7x NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson as Brand Ambassador

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - cbdMD, Inc. YCBD YCBDPA, (the "Company") one of the world's leading and most highly trusted and recognized health & wellness CBD companies, today announced it has entered into an endorsement agreement with 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion and current NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson as a strategic brand ambassador in the marketplace.

As the first and only CBD company to earn the highly respected designation of NSF Certified for Sport®, which opens the door to acceptance by major sports leagues in the USA and internationally, cbdMD was also just approved by INDYCAR to engage in sponsorship in 2022. Meeting the rigorous Certified for Sport® requirements, cbdMD is demonstrating commitment to clean sport and delivering quality products through safe and good manufacturing processes.

This unprecedented, multi-year deal serves as a unique opportunity to introduce the brand to INDYCAR fans with an iconic racer like Jimmie Johnson, further leveraging the partnership to activate across Food, Drug, Mass Merchant and Convenience (FDMC) retailers.





cbdMD Welcomes Jimmie Johnson

"We are thrilled that Jimmie Johnson will be joining our Team cbdMD portfolio of athletes. Jimmie represents the very best in motorsport and brings a new level of acceptance in the marketplace for our brand. Working closely with Jimmie, we will share his personal story of 'muscle recovery' throughout the year and how cbdMD has played a key role in the process - especially leading into his first Indianapolis 500 Mile Race coming up in May," said co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc. Martin Sumichrast.

"I'm excited to be part of Team cbdMD," said Jimmie Johnson, who will be competing in his first full-time season in INDYCAR. "As a competitive athlete, it's important to take care of your body. cbdMD has introduced several products that help me with muscle recovery. I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences with cbdMD, allowing me to compete at the highest level possible."

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, THC-free1 CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews and topical products in varying strengths, and our cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toner, moisturizers, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S.-grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and full spectrum products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.

