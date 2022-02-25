Automation Testing Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:33:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- Automation Testing Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The automation testing market is expected to grow at 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period. In a software post-development scenario, there have been many value streams in which test activities like test configurations, finding and setting up test environments, test execution, and analyzing test results are majorly manual tasks. These manual testing instances are a primary source of bottlenecks. The success with DevOps requires a significantly mature approach like continuous automated testing. The automation testing market has driven by factors like increasing demand for automation testing solutions to provide seamless customer experience and rising usage of AI-enabled cutting-edge technologies for software testing environments. However, factors like increasing complexity for implementing the transition from manual to automated testing is likely to impede the growth of the market in the coming years.



- With the continuous movement of software development to DevOps and other high-paced developments, there is a more frequent requirement to specify test environments to ensure that systems are working efficiently. At the current testing scenario, yet the ability of organizations to model and manage testing capacity accurately is immature. The performance testers are theoretically well-placed to help out in this situation. Still, they are naturally cautious about the modeling capacity since testing functions can take high annual costs due to additional capacity usage.

- In December 2019, a global survey conducted by a US software firm Compuware revealed that most of the enterprises think manual testing is one of the major hindrances to the success of a business. More than 90% of respondents believe automation testing to be the single most crucial factor in accelerating innovation. However, the survey also found that just 7% of enterprises automate tests on the mainframe.

- Moreover, most of the mainframe IT players have the requirement to automate more test cases, as they worry they won't meet the enterprise's demand for speed and innovation. Most of the enterprises are focusing on the adoption of automation testing, owing to the fears that the customer experiences will suffer due to manual testing practices.

- At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the significantly major vendors operating in the market are focusing on automating IT operations to get recovered from the crisis. For instance, in May 2020, IBM Corporation had announced a broad range of new AI-powered services designed to help enterprises automate their infrastructures to be more resilient to upcoming disruptions and reduce the total cost of ownership.

- Furthermore, emerging technologies like visual AI are also expected to create more opportunities for the automation testing market in the coming years. For instance, in April 2020, Applitools, which is a provider of visual AI-powered test automation, announced an industry report that states the impact of visual AI on the performance of open-source test frameworks like Selenium, Cypress, and WebdriverIO. The result shows that the effects of visual AI on automation testing show a 4.6x increase in test stability, 5.9x better test code efficiency, and a 5.8x faster authoring.



Key Market Trends



IT & Telecommunication Industry is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



- With the help of automated testing, IT & telecom organizations can gain quick feedback on the mainframe, and supercharge innovation without having the risk of bottlenecks that disrupt operations, hinder customer experiences or impact enterprise's revenues. The enterprises can improve quality, velocity, and efficiency on the mainframe while lowering the problems of the shortage of experienced developers.

- In May 2019, Evon Technologies observed the difference between test execution efforts of manual & automation testing. The result has found that, for a test case set of 1,000 Full Regression, manual testing takes 160 hours, and automation testing takes only 16 hours. These results have defined the efficiency of executing automation testing at IT-related software developments.

- For the past two years, telecom companies have been onboarding network service providers to ensure the robust delivery of services. For instance, in March 2020, Ericsson was chosen by NTT DOCOMO as the AI-powered optimization solution supplier for its radio access network (RAN). Ericsson's solution maximizes end-user experience in service provider's networks while minimizing their total cost of ownership. The increasing adoption of such AI-enabled solutions for the development of the systems and networks boosts the growth of automation testing solutions in the telecom sector.



North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period



- The major driver for the growth of the North America geographic segment is the significant presence of technology providers. These players are focusing on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally Competitive Landscape



The automation testing market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focusing on expanding their customer base across the globe. These vendors are focusing on the research and development investment in introducing new solutions, strategic alliances, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge over the forecast period.



- In May 2020, Inspired Testing, which is a software testing company, was successfully entered into the Crown Commercial Services RM6148 framework, which is opening an opportunity to grow its quality assurance testing (QAT) business in the public sector. The RM6148 framework is a repository of QAT vendors providing testing environments, automation, and consultancy services for the public sector in the United Kingdom government.

- In January 2020, TestProject, which is a free cloud test automation platform, announced a new strategic collaboration with Sauce Labs to offer an end-to-end, complete automated testing experience ranging test creation, execution, and analysis. While leveraging codeless test creation from TestProject in alliances with continuous test execution from Sauce Labs, the enterprises can seamlessly create, store, and execute automated tests across a wide variety of browsers, OS, and devices from a single cloud-enabled interface.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand of Automation Testing Solutions to Provide Seamless Customer Experience

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Rising Complexities to Implement Transition from Manual to Automation Testing Process



6 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE AUTOMATION TESTING MARKET



7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 Component Type

7.1.1 Testing Solutions**

7.1.1.1 Functional Testing

7.1.1.2 API Testing

7.1.1.3 Security Testing

7.1.1.4 Compliance Testing

7.1.1.5 Usability Testing

7.1.1.6 Other Solutins

7.1.2 Services

7.1.2.1 Professional Services

7.1.2.2 Managed Services

7.2 End-use Industry

7.2.1 IT & Telecommunication

7.2.2 BFSI

7.2.3 Healthcare

7.2.4 Retail

7.2.5 Transportation & Logistics

7.2.6 Other End-use Industries (Avaiation, Hospitality, Government, Energy & Power)

7.3 Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.4 Latin America

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa



8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Key Vendor Profiles

8.1.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.2 Micro Focus International plc

8.1.3 Capgemini SE

8.1.4 Tricentis

8.1.5 SmartBear Software

8.1.6 Parasoft

8.1.7 Cigniti Technologies Limited

8.1.8 Keysight Technologies Inc

8.1.9 Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd

8.1.10 Sauce Labs Inc.



9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



10 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



