Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast Assumptions 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:34:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cloud Infrastructure Services Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The Cloud Infrastructure Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. The primary growth drivers for the market include low costs, scalability, flexibility, and security. The cloud infrastructure service offerings give accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM) and rapid application development and running processes. Moreover, the expanding need to decrease the operational costs and maintenance of the IT infrastructure also boosts the adoption of cloud infrastructure services by several organizations. Furthermore, according to Forbes, with so many industries and companies adopting cloud services, by 2020, a total of 83% of workloads done by various enterprises will end up on the cloud. Additionally, according to SysGroup, demand for cloud services had grown by 18% in 2019.



- Based on the service type, the storage as a service, service type is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. According to Eurostat, email services and file storage are the predominant uses for cloud computing in the EU, with 66% and 53%, respectively. Email management remains steady, while file storage purposes have increased by a whopping 15%. Other more recent needs include hosting company database, more specifically virtual private server (VPS) hosting.

- Increasing IaaS benefits are also providing ample opportunities for the growth of the market. Principal providers, including Microsoft, are quickly moving their solutions to cloud associated models such as Dynamics 365. Office 365, and Windows as a Service, to name a few. Overall, cloud growth is impelled not only by the growth of IaaS but is also being encouraged by three talented cloud players, including Google, Microsoft, and IBM.

- Among deployment models, the public cloud deployment model is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. According to the RightScale 2019 State of Cloud report, 91% of businesses reported using a public cloud infrastructure service, 72% opting for a private cloud infrastructure solution, and 69% selecting a hybrid solution.

- However, the global cloud infrastructure services face a few challenges, including high bandwidth costs, frequent monitoring and control, security concerns, unwillingness to retreat controls, and performance management in case of a slow cloud provider network.

- Despite concern over data losses are considered to be a major hindrance to the growth of the market. According to Gemalto, 75% of IT experts find managing privacy and data protection in a cloud environment to be more complicated than on-premises. With more and more corporate data being collected in the cloud (43%), this poses a security risk.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86798



- However, due to COVD-19, Cloud Infrastructure Services and support services have been affected globally. The current crisis due to the pandemic may see work volume increase for many of the contracts in the short term as firms need to use service partners to support home working arrangements, which in turn could provide a boost to the market.



Key Market Trends



Public Cloud Holds a Dominant Market Share



- The public cloud-based deployment model sees growing demand due to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability. The public cloud is based on the cloud computing model, which shares resources (such as CPU, servers, and racks) among several businesses depending on its demand.

- Public cloud-based solutions need fewer physical setup and low maintenance, and provides 24/7 accessibility from any time, anywhere. Due to various benefits of public clouds, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, utility-style costing, and location independence services, public cloud-based deployments are expected to record a high growth rate.

- Moreover, according to Forbes, worldwide public cloud service market to grow to USD 331.2 billion by 2022. Also, CWS Technology says that public cloud services are the most popular in hotel and leisure use (28%). Additionally, the Rightscale report indicates that in 2019, many firms are prioritizing public cloud services – 38% to be exact.

- Amont the public cloud infrastructure service providers, Visual Capitalist, say that AWS has over a million active users spread across 190 countries, supporting the fact that AWS covers 41.5% of the entire public cloud market.

- A principal purpose for the hypergrowth of the public cloud is its affordability. According to MultiSoft Corporation Small and, medium businesses find it 40% more cost-effective to employ third-party cloud platforms than maintaining an in-house system.



North America to Drive the Cloud Infrastructure Services Market



- At present, North America is commanding the global cloud infrastructure services market share due to an escalation in the adoption of cloud-based IT services and huge investments by organizations in Information Technology infrastructure in research and development of cloud infrastructure.

- The U.S. dominates the cloud infrastructure services industry due to the attendance of principal vendors and the soaring adoption rate of cloud-based services to decrease costs for data centers and improve business continuity. The market growth is connected to the presence of major technology players such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

- This area is also a principal center for technology start-ups. Favorable business conditions and supportive government policies have encouraged businesses to develop advanced cloud platforms. Moreover, increasing venture capital in cloud technology by prominent tech players has also driven market growth.

- The availability of skilled labor and the keen focus of SMEs and large enterprises to enter and grow in North America are also primary driving factors for the adoption of cloud infrastructure services in the region.

- The increasing adoption of advanced application development technologies and increasing data volumes will also drive the significant growth market during the forecast period. The public cloud is gaining massive approval in this region due to its low costs, on-demand availability, and improved security.



Competitive Landscape



Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86798



The Cloud Infrastructure Services Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. As the competition among market players is increasing, organizations are looking for more advanced business models to reduce their time to market and switching to cloud infrastructure to improve business agility. The notable members keep innovating and spending in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. The major companies operating in the cloud infrastructure services market are AT&T, Alibaba, Dimension Data, AWS, IBM, InterVision, Oracle, Microsoft, and Google, among others.



- May 2020 - Blue Prism, a key robotic process automation player, started providing a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) offering on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, making it easier to deploy Blue Prism and integrate it with Oracle software.

- September 2019 - Oracle partnered with VMware to help clients in implementing hybrid cloud strategies. Beneath this partnership, customers are expected to be able to perform their hybrid cloud strategies by running VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This partnership the company anticipates to allow customers to quickly migrate VMware vSphere workloads to Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure and take benefit of consistent infrastructure and operations.

- August 2019 - AWS expanded its global presence by starting new data centers in Hong Kong. This recently launched data center enables its commercial clients to run applications and save their content in data centers in Hong Kong while connecting to the global AWS network.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support



1 INTRODUCTION​

1.1 Study Assumptions​ and Market Definition​

1.2 Scope of the Study​



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY​



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY​



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview​

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis​

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers​

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers​

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing IaaS Benefits

4.3.2 Increased Cost-Savings and Return on Investments (ROI)

4.3.3 Growing Use of Edge Computing

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Rising Concerns of Data Losses

4.4.2 High Bandwidth Costs & Frequent Monitoring and Control

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Cloud Infrastructure Services Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service Type**

5.1.1 Compute as a Service

5.1.2 Storage as a Service

5.1.3 Networking as a Service

5.1.4 Other Service Types (Desktop as a Service, Managed Hosting)

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Public Cloud

5.2.2 Private Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 IT & Telecommunications

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Other End-user Verticals (Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment)

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles*

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.2 Google LLC

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Oracle Corporation

6.1.6 Alibaba Cloud

6.1.7 Rackspace Inc.

6.1.8 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.9 CenturyLink, Inc.

6.1.10 VMware, Inc.

6.1.11 DXC Technology

6.1.12 Dimension Data

6.1.13 Verizon Wireless

6.1.14 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

6.1.15 AT&T Mobility LLC

6.1.16 NEC Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86798

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast Assumptions 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.